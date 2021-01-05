After Premature Reports Of Death, Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Dead At 65

Leave a Comment
It has been an unfortunate 48 hours in the world of former Bond Girl Tanya Roberts. After premature reports of her death on Sunday, there was a moment where her rep and domestic partner came out with news that Ms. Roberts was indeed still alive. Sadly, this was a short-lived moment of relief, as Tanya Roberts has now officially been declared dead at the age of 65.
Passing just after 9 p.m. last night, according to an update by TMZ, Ms. Roberts’ partner Lance O’Brien received a call confirming the worst. Tanya Roberts had been in the hospital since Christmas Eve, after collapsing when she’d returned home from walking her dogs. This led to the star of Charlie’s Angels and That ‘70s Show to be put on a ventilator, and ultimately her condition did not improve from that point.
In the many tributes to Tanya Roberts’ life and times, several roles in particular have stuck out in the public consciousness. One of which was her role as Bond Girl Stacey Sutton in 1985’s A View To A Kill; which saw Ms. Roberts help close out the Roger Moore era of 007 adventures. As a concerned citizen who saw the evil Max Zorin buy out her family’s oil company as part of his villainous scheme, Roberts’ character proved a vital companion when it came to James Bond’s efforts to win the day.
Of course, younger readers would remember Tanya Roberts as Midge Pinciotti, the mother to Donna on Fox’s That ‘70s Show. A frequent fixture on the hit sitcom for three seasons, Roberts would eventually leave the show to attend to personal matters. That didn’t stop her from becoming fondly remembered as Midge, both by fans of the series as well as her former co-stars, who had memorialized her on Twitter prior to the recent bouts of updates.
While the news surrounding Tanya Roberts’ condition has now come to an unfortunate end, what has not been dimmed is her contribution to the world of pop culture. Even with her role on Charlie’s Angels being limited to just one season’s worth of work, Roberts made enough of an impression to continue to be identified with that series. Plus, she even had a career in voice acting, lending her talents to cult classic shows like Nickelodeon’s The Angry Beavers and ABC’s Filmore!
Tanya Roberts left the world with a diverse legacy of entertainment for fans to enjoy and rediscover in the wake of her sad passing. We here at CinemaBlend wish to once again issue our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tanya Roberts. Now, more than ever, that comfort seems to be needed after what has surely been a roller coaster of emotions.