After Premature Reports Of Death, Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Dead At 65

While the news surrounding Tanya Roberts’ condition has now come to an unfortunate end, what has not been dimmed is her contribution to the world of pop culture. Even with her role on Charlie’s Angels being limited to just one season’s worth of work, Roberts made enough of an impression to continue to be identified with that series. Plus, she even had a career in voice acting, lending her talents to cult classic shows like Nickelodeon’s The Angry Beavers and ABC’s Filmore!