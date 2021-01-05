HBO Max's Locked Down Trailer Has Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor Planning A Heist During Quarantine

From the looks of the trailer, Locked Down seems like it will hark on current issues dealing with quarantine and all the trappings that came with it. Seeing Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor go toe-for-toe as they endure working from home while their romantic relationship seems to be falling apart. Just like real-life lockdown, the two characters deal with both anxiety and moral dilemma as they become increasingly desperate to find means to sustain their income.