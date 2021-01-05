Comments

Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Deadpool 2 Monologue Performed By Young Costar

Deadpool 2 Shocked Wade Wilson

Ryan Reynolds has a good thing going with Netflix, with 2019’s 6 Underground marking his first contribution to the streaming service, and Red Notice set to arrive in the near future. Currently Reynolds is in the middle of filming his third Netflix movie, which is titled The Adam Project. Among his costars is the young Walker Scobell, who is clearly a fan of Reynolds work in Deadpool 2 since he’s able to recite Wade Wilson’s opening lines from the sequel.

During a break on The Adam Project set, Ryan Reynolds filmed Walker Scobell reciting the opening lines of Deadpool 2, explicits and all. Watch the hilarious monologue Reynolds shared on social media below:

For those who haven’t watched Deadpool 2 in a while or seen it at all. Walker Scobell’s monologue starts off with Wade Wilson giving Wolverine grief over what went down in Logan, and then takes us to the Merc with the Mouth about eliminate a Triad gang. It’s impressive that Scobell memorized all those lines, although as Ryan Reynolds noted, he’s too young to have done so. Evidently someone was watching Deadpool 2 on repeat in his home.

For those who haven’t heard about The Adam Project, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self, played by Walker Scobell, in finding their late father and setting things right with his life in order to save the future. With Reynolds and Scobell spending so much time together, I wouldn’t be surprised if the latter has peppered the former with all sorts of Deadpool-related questions. Who knows, maybe Reynolds shot Scobell performing a monologue from the first Deadpool movie. If you did that, Ryan, please post to social media asap!

The Adam Project’s cast also includes Mark Ruffalo as Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell’s character’s father (reportedly a brilliant physicist), Catherine Keener (reportedly the main villain), Alex Mallari Jr. (reportedly the aforementioned antagonist’s right-hand man), Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. Shawn Levy is directing the feature, with this marking his second collaboration with Reynolds following the upcoming Free Guy. The Adam Project was originally set up at Paramount, it was moved to Netflix last July.

As for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, while the rest of the X-Men characters are expected to be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’ll be sticking around, which is fitting given his fourth wall-breaking nature. In December 2019, Reynolds confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in development at Marvel Studios, and last November, it was announced that Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin will pen the threequel’s screenplay.

Stay locked on CinemaBlend for more Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool and The Adam Project-related news. For now, browse through our 2021 release schedule to learn what’s expected to hit the big screen this year.

