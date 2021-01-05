Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Deadpool 2 Monologue Performed By Young Costar

For those who haven’t heard about The Adam Project, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self, played by Walker Scobell, in finding their late father and setting things right with his life in order to save the future. With Reynolds and Scobell spending so much time together, I wouldn’t be surprised if the latter has peppered the former with all sorts of Deadpool-related questions. Who knows, maybe Reynolds shot Scobell performing a monologue from the first Deadpool movie. If you did that, Ryan, please post to social media asap!