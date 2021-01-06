Marvel Fan Art Shows Mahershala Ali As Blade

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It’s been a hell of a long time since we’ve been able to return to the well-established and expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long for our fix with the upcoming premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ this month. The streaming show will be our first peek at the MCU’s Phase Four, which will make room for a slew of new hero introductions, while Phase Five is expected to bring in even more newcomers, including Mahershala Ali’s Blade.