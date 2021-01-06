Star Wars Fan Makes Delightful ‘Higher Ground’ Cake, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of the most beloved film franchises, with generations of moviegoers diving into the galaxy far, far away. And while George Lucas' beloved property continues to dominate pop culture, there are some moments in the films that have become infamous and turned into countless memes. The prequels were rife with this type of content, and now the infamous "higher ground" scene from Revenge of the Sith has been made into a cake. And you might not be able to look away.