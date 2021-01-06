Star Wars Fan Makes Delightful ‘Higher Ground’ Cake, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Star Wars is one of the most beloved film franchises, with generations of moviegoers diving into the galaxy far, far away. And while George Lucas' beloved property continues to dominate pop culture, there are some moments in the films that have become infamous and turned into countless memes. The prequels were rife with this type of content, and now the infamous "higher ground" scene from Revenge of the Sith has been made into a cake. And you might not be able to look away.
The prequel trilogy came to an end with 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which connected those movies to the events of A New Hope. One of the high points of Episode III was Obi-Wan and Anakin's epic final lightsaber duel on Mustafar. But that conflict ended because Obi-Wan got the higher ground on his former apprentice, and was able to promptly cut him down. This infamous moment of Star Wars history was recently made into a cake, and it's awesome. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Thanks to some awesome cake design and lighting (plus some LEGO Star Wars minifigures), the epic final conflict of Revenge of the Sith was recreated. And luckily the cake was set before Anakin started burning alive after being cut down by Obi-Wan. Because who wants to eat that tortured version of the hero?
The above image comes to us from Reddit, and highlights just how passionate Star Wars fans about the galaxy far, far away. Plenty of people have made cakes set in the galaxy far, far away over the years, but this one in particular gets point for creativity. Because by giving it a red lava cake and a chocolate topping, the fiery planet of Mutasfar was brought to life in edible form.
The Star Wars franchise including Revenge of the Sith is currently streaming on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
That final lightsaber battle between Anakin and Obi-Wan is the longest of the franchise, as the two met blades while traversing the dangerous lava planet of Mustafar. It's a dizzying sequence, and actor Hayden Christiensen and Ewan McGregor worked for many hours to memorize and film the fight choreography. But it ends on a weird note, as apparently Obi-Wan getting the high ground in that moment was the ultimate trump card.
The planet that has most recently been made into an awesome confection recently returned in live-action during Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Set shortly before the events of A New Hope, Darth Vader was shown living in his castle on Mustafar. Perhaps that'll be the next cake of this nature to be made, going viral in the process.
The Star Wars franchise has most recently been expanded thanks to Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and it'll return to theaters with Patty Jenkins' developing Rogue Squadron movie. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies this year.