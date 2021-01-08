How Elon Musk Responded To Becoming The Richest Person On The Planet

But just imagine how cool it has to be to able to say, “Well… back to work,” the moment you found out you were the richest person in the world? You could probably purchase the rights to No Time To Die and never show the film unless some sort of demands were met. Elon Musk probably has enough money that he could purchase the entire Fox/Disney line of films set to be released this year and pass them off to the streaming service of his choice. The sky’s the limit, but that’s probably where Musk’s eyes are currently trained. Which means it’s a good time for him, and the rest of us, to get back to work.