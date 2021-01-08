Looks Like Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Heading To HBO Max After All, Dune Is Another Story

As it currently stands Godzilla vs. Kong is set for a theatrical release on May 21st, with the potential to also become a simultaneously streaming title on HBO Max for its first 30 days. Dune is still staked out for an October 1st theatrical debut; but it’ll depend on whether the world cooperates, or if a deal can be made for the film’s streaming fate, before we hear the final word on either side. So keep a tab open for CinemaBlend, as when we hear the news, we’ll be breaking it as it comes. And don’t forget to check the 2021 release schedule to see what else is headed to theaters, and potentially streaming, in this new year.