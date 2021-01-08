Justice League's Zack Snyder Reveals Wild Meeting With Netflix That Got Army Of The Dead Made

So Zack Snyder didn’t even visit Netflix to specifically pitch Army of the Dead; it just happened to come up in conversation, and Scott Stubbier was so enamored with the idea that he wanted to start filming as soon as possible. And Army of the Dead isn’t just a one-and-done story for Netflix either. There’s another live-action movie on the way called Army of the Dead: The Prequel, as well as an anime series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, which is also set before the events of the main movie.