Jeremy Renner Turned 50 And Paul Rudd Helped Him Celebrate In An A+ Way

When you spend as much time together as the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have, you’re bound to become close. This has definitely proven to be the case, as the stars have had numerous sweet and funny moments that showcase just how much of a family they are. Part of this includes showing love (and trolling) someone whenever they have a birthday. Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, recently celebrated his 50th birthday, and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd found the perfect way to help him celebrate.