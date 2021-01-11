Jeremy Renner Turned 50 And Paul Rudd Helped Him Celebrate In An A+ Way

Leave a Comment
When you spend as much time together as the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have, you’re bound to become close. This has definitely proven to be the case, as the stars have had numerous sweet and funny moments that showcase just how much of a family they are. Part of this includes showing love (and trolling) someone whenever they have a birthday. Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, recently celebrated his 50th birthday, and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd found the perfect way to help him celebrate.
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have one of the greatest bromances in all of Hollywood, and the two actors definitely don’t mind geeking out about each other. So when Renner turned the big 5-0, it was only natural that Rudd would find a way to mark the milestone. Check out what Renner posted to his Instagram Stories:
It’s hard to top a birthday cake like that. Some are probably familiar with that image of Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd embracing. The photo, taken while the two were doing press a few years back, quickly went viral at the time. Personally, I can’t think of a better way to both celebrate a new year of Renner’s life and honor his friendship with Rudd.
And should we really expect anything less from Paul Rudd? The man is an (ageless) national treasure, who rarely passes up an opportunity to show a bit of kindness. I mean how many people do you know who would pass out cookies to early voters… in the rain?
As mentioned, the love between the stars of the MCU is deep and is on full display whenever someone is celebrating their special day. When Thor’s Chris Hemsworth celebrated his b-day last year, Hulk star Mark Ruffalo celebrated by dropping some sweet behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan make up another of the MCU’s best bromances and, on Mackie’s birthday, Stan sent him a pretty adorable message.
Watching Marvel’s stars chop it up on the big screen has always been a treat, but their off-camera interactions are even more entertaining. The actors are so comfortable with each other at this point that they’re even competing in a fantasy football league, for a charitable cause. But that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been plenty of hilarious trash-talking along the way.
Paul Rudd’s expression of friendship to Jeremy Renner is just a sweet example of the chemistry they have and the fun that the Marvel stars have together. Whether or not an actor remains in or leaves the MCU, the bonds the actors have forged will likely remain intact for years to come.
To check out Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd and the rest of their Marvel cohorts, you can stream the MCU movies on Disney+ now.