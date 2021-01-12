The Rock, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds Tease First Red Notice Footage In Netflix 2021 Trailer

Leave a Comment
The ongoing “Streaming Wars” just escalated. While so many audience members around the globe remain stuck at home, Netflix released the following trailer (posted above) that lets movie lovers know that they can expect one new movie a week for the year 2021, and the promised features are STAR-STUDDED. The clip includes the first look at Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, and footage from the highly-anticipated Red Notice, starring The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
Holy hell, that’s a banner release slate.
If it was Netflix’s goal to get our attention heading into 2021, then this trailer pulls it off. We already have been reporting on a number of these anticipated movies, but seeing the sheer number of A-list actors who now bring their game over to Netflix is a jaw drop, and a spotlight shone into the sky that while Disney+ and HBO Max have been grabbing headlines, you aren’t going to want to cancel that Netflix subscription any time soon.
Red Notice doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do know a few things about it. The movie reunites Dwayne Johnson with director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who collaborated with the action superstar on both Skyscraper and the comedy Central Intelligence. This one looks to include more humor than Skyscraper, thanks to Ryan Reynolds’ involvement, and here is the plot synopsis via Netflix:
An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.
The footage shown for Red Notice is basically, “Make these actors look cool.” And it works. Ryan Reynolds throws off that devil-may-care attitude. Gal Gadot looks stunning as she prepares to stun thugs who get in her way. And Rocky is Rocky. He’s unmatched by just about anyone on this planet.
No matter your taste, though, the Netflix 2021 trailer basically promises that they will have something for everyone. There are pedigree projects including Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams. The recent trailer for Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington has audiences chomping at the bit to see these two tear it up. And for rom-com faithfuls, there’s the promise of more adventures for both The Kissing Booth 3 and To All the Boys: Always And Forever.
Which of the Netflix 2021 titles are at the top of your Must-Watch list? Is there such a thing as “too much” when it comes to Netflix teasing one major movie a week for the entirety of the year? The quality looks to be there, as well as the quantity. Tell us in the comments down below which movies you will be anticipating as we roll into 2021 and beyond, and make sure that you bookmark our calendar of Netflix releases so that you can track what's coming, and when.