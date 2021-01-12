Tom Holland's Cryptic Tweet Has Spider-Man, Uncharted And Cherry Fans Anxious

Tom Holland knows exactly what he is doing. The young actor has an extremely active following on social media, and while he used to be more interactive on it, he now picks and chooses his moments. When he arrived in Atlanta to begin filming the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3, he posted an intriguing shot of Spidey in costume with a COVID mask. When it was time to share his first look as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted adaptation for Sony, he shared it on his Instagram. So today, when Tom Holland drops this cryptic Tweet, he has to know that the fallout is going to be wide-spreading and feverish.