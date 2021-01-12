Tom Holland's Cryptic Tweet Has Spider-Man, Uncharted And Cherry Fans Anxious

Leave a Comment
Tom Holland knows exactly what he is doing. The young actor has an extremely active following on social media, and while he used to be more interactive on it, he now picks and chooses his moments. When he arrived in Atlanta to begin filming the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3, he posted an intriguing shot of Spidey in costume with a COVID mask. When it was time to share his first look as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted adaptation for Sony, he shared it on his Instagram. So today, when Tom Holland drops this cryptic Tweet, he has to know that the fallout is going to be wide-spreading and feverish.
January 14, 2021. What could that date mean? Well, it didn’t take long for social media to explode with speculation. And there are a handful of projects to which this date could refer… or it might have nothing to do with his professional career whatsoever! C’mon, Tom Holland… give us more of a hint!
Naturally, most people immediately wondered if this had anything to do with the next Spider-Man movie. There had been speculation that the movie was going to release footage in December, but that month came and went with no tease. Marvel President Kevin Feige has been making the rounds for WandaVision lately, and gave away a few teases about the sequel. But a title for the movie would be really helpful.
That’s extreme, but you get the gist. I mean, by this point, we know the title of the second Doctor Strange movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Why CAN’T we know the title of the third Spider-Man movie?
There’s a chance that whatever Tom Holland is referencing might have to do with Uncharted, too. After we saw the official image of Holland as Drake in the movie, the next eventual step would be footage, perhaps in a teaser. Ruben Fleischer is directing the film for Sony, and it currently has a July 16, 2021 release date, so a teaser look at film footage wouldn’t be out of the question.
More than likely, however, that Tom Holland is ramping his fans up for a Cherry trailer, as the actor’s collaboration with The Russo Brothers has screened for critics and recently shared a tease. In the drama, Holland plays an Army veteran who deals with PTSD after returning from fighting overseas, and copes by tumbling into drug addiction with his young wife (Ciara Bravo). It’s a raw performance and Holland seems very proud of it, even though his fans probably want to hear more about his Marvel work.
The good news? We only have two days to wait. Tom Holland threw some gas on the promotional fire. But what project is he trying to heat up? We’ll find out soon enough.