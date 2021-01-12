Just After Megan Fox's Ex Confirmed A New Relationship With Vacation Pictures, She Went On Her Own Trip With Machine Gun Kelly

Leave a Comment
It was big news earlier this week when the already-rumored Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green officially became an Instagram “official” couple, sharing photos from their recent holiday vacation to boot. However, they aren’t the only two enjoying a nice vacation as part of a new relationship. Following the breaking Brian Austin Green news, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posted about their own big trip.
News also broke this week that Megan Fox and her new beau Machine Gun Kelly took their own trip to Las Vegas for the new year, where they ate at T-Bones Chophouse, did a little gambling, and even bowled, per ET. By all accounts they are in a group and seem to be having a blast (as well as apparently social distancing together).
Since the split in the first half of 2020, both Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have said they are co-parenting and “learning as they go." Thus, they likely aren’t looking to take trips and be absent from the kids at exactly the same time. It makes sense that Brian Austin Green would get his trip with Sharna Burgess and that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would take a trip shortly after.
What I find most interesting about this story, however, is that both stories broke so close together. The Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green confirming their relationship on vacation news has been running around at the same time as the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly news. It could all be coincidence, of course. Or maybe one of them just has a really good publicist.
Both Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green spent much of 2020 in the spotlight. Their breakup was public, though Green initially requested fans don’t paint either one of them as a victim or a villain as break-ups are always tough on families and the two share three children. However, that doesn’t always mean things are perfect, as Green did stoop to a little petty revenge after Fox started dating Machine Gun Kelly.
It’s been months now since the initial split and it seems that both Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have moved on in their lives and relationships. This is lovely news for all parties involved. Though I am curious to know which of them has the better publicist these days…
You can catch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together in the upcoming flick Midnight in the Switchgrass. Brian Austin Green is just coming off of a stint on The Masked Singer while Sharna Burgess while Sharna Burgess, of course, is a Dancing with the Stars pro. Work or no work, the last 12 months have seemed like a good time for a lot of couples or former couples to work a lot of different things out.