Upcoming Liam Neeson Movies: What's Ahead For The Action Star

In mid-January, Liam Neeson came back to kick more butts and take more names in The Marksman, a decidedly Clint Eastwood-esque neo-western thriller that will most likely serve as one of the A-list actor's final rodeos in the action-vigilante genre. While the reviews have notably been mixed, many critics have been favorable on Neeson's lead performance as a weathered rancher who must help a young boy escape a drug cartel. And the movie's weekend gross (especially during a pandemic) suggests that, even in his later years, the A-lister remains a draw. Nevertheless, with Neeson nearing 70, the actor's action days are gradually reaching their twilight. But they're not over yet.

At the moment, Liam Neeson has a few more action movies left in the chamber, locked and loaded and ready to go in the months/years ahead (pending COVID-related delays, of course). Additionally, he's got some other, non-action-related projects in store, too, including a reported reboot of one of the '80s/'90s most hilarious comedy properties.

With that said, let's see what The Marksman star will shoot next.