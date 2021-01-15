Spoiler Alert: Trashing Bella Thorne On Florence Pugh’s Social Will Absolutely Not Be Tolerated

The former Disney star and The Babysitter: Killer Queen actress is coming off some major negative reactions to her decision to join OnlyFans. Upon joining the adult-oriented subscription service, she promised exclusive content for upwards of $200, and she earned $2 million in less than a week. Bella Thorne reportedly promised she’d bare more skin than she did to subscribers, leading to a sticky situation for OnlyFans that ended in the site enforcing new guidelines for users deemed harmful to sex workers relying on it for their paychecks.