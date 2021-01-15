Spoiler Alert: Trashing Bella Thorne On Florence Pugh’s Social Will Absolutely Not Be Tolerated

Leave a Comment
In the past few years, Florence Pugh has made waves in Hollywood with her memorable roles, from her unexpected induction into a cult for Midsommar to her spitfire Little Women character Amy March. Over on her social media though, she has created a fun space which is usually dedicated to her at-home gourmet cooking. Her Instagram previously caught the attention of Paddington (yes, really), and now she has caught the eye of Bella Thorne.
The former Disney star and The Babysitter: Killer Queen actress is coming off some major negative reactions to her decision to join OnlyFans. Upon joining the adult-oriented subscription service, she promised exclusive content for upwards of $200, and she earned $2 million in less than a week. Bella Thorne reportedly promised she’d bare more skin than she did to subscribers, leading to a sticky situation for OnlyFans that ended in the site enforcing new guidelines for users deemed harmful to sex workers relying on it for their paychecks.
Bella Thorne has since apologized for her big splash on OnlyFans, explaining that her intention was to bring attention to the site and normalize stigmas of the community, but instead she “hurt” sex workers. When the actress, singer and model recently commented on Florence Pugh’s latest cooking creation, she was trash-talked, with comments asking her to “go away” and “stop talking” to Pugh. First, here’s the post:
Bella Thorne’s comment was in response to the Midsommar actress’ ravioli with white wine, butter, herbs and poached lobster filling, which she described as “naughty.” She asked if the actress would “please come over and make food.” Following the backlash toward Thorne, here’s how Florence Pugh responded:
To all those negatively trashing Bella, I do not appreciate it or like seeing people being unnecessarily dragged on my page. My page has NEVER been about that and I don't like seeing it. I always appreciate your love but not at the cost of bullying someone else. Enjoy the ravioli!
Florence Pugh has previously dealt with Instagram hate for dating Scrubs star Zach Braff, who is 21 years older than her. The actress took to social media last year to spread a similar message, urging her followers to leave her page if they intend to spread hate on her posts. Following her speaking out about both instances, she received some support from fans for speaking out against bullies.
We have no idea if Florence Pugh and Bella Thorne know each other or are close, but the Oscar-nominated actress made it clear that either way, she will not tolerate negative comments from fans. Pugh is currently filming Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles and Chris Pine, and is expected to debut her Marvel role of Yelena Belova in Black Widow this May.