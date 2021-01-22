Promising Young Woman Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

This past Christmas, Carey Mulligan continued to shine in Promising Young Woman, a twist-heavy revenge thriller that served as a feature screenwriting and directorial debut of Killing Eve's Emerald Fennell. With an all-star cast that includes Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Jennifer Coolidge, Clancy Brown, Max Greenfield, Laverne Cox, Alfred Molina, Connie Britton, and Molly Shannon, the movie was among the splashiest titles at 2020's Sundance Film Festival, and it has only continued to inspire chatter with its VOD debut.

Now that more people have a chance to watch this buzzy title, you might be wondering how you recognize its high-profile ensemble. If that's true, we're here to help! Here's where you've seen the Promising Young Woman cast before.