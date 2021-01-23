Ghostbusters Afterlife: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Sequel

The Ghostbusters franchise is one that defined many of our childhoods and continues to make its impression on the world of pop culture. The first two Ghostbusters films helped make Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Rick Moranis even more beloved comedy figures. Now over 30 years later, the Ghostbusters are getting a bit of a makeover with Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The upcoming film will continue to grow the legacy of the original Ghostbusters by introducing us to the next generation. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. We can’t wait to see the next chapter for Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman and the rest of the Ghostbusters and their families. While we wait for Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s release, let’s look at some key things we already know about the new movie.