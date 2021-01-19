Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How The Russo Brothers Used Their Marvel Experience To Make Tom Holland’s Cherry

Tom Holland in The Russo Brother's Cherry 2021

Since their first entry into the MCU with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Russo brothers have established themselves as juggernauts of the franchise. The duo have directed some of the most successful Marvel films to date, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It’s no secret that directing two of the highest-grossing films of all time allows for a degree of creative leverage in future projects. The Russo brothers recently used their Marvel clout (and directorial talents) to secure funding for Tom Holland’s upcoming Apple TV+ film, Cherry.

The Russo brothers next film Cherry is their first directing foray outside of the MCU since the 2006 comedy, You, Me and Dupree. In a recent interview Joe Russo admitted that a big reason Cherry was greenlit with its current budget was because of their success with Marvel:

This is the nice thing coming off all the branding you get from the Marvel films. You see this with Taika Waititi; you can use that branding to get things made that traditionally wouldn’t get made. We’re always looking at projects that have a level of complexity but are also broad appeal stories. Soderbergh taught us very early on and said, ‘one for you, one for them’ He meant to show people you can make money, then use that brand leverage to do an interesting project. We don’t always go one for one. We did a good 10-year run at Marvel, but Cherry would have never gotten made, with this budget, if we hadn’t done those Marvel films.

In his interview with Variety, Joe Russo mentions the sage advice they received from Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh partially inspired the brothers' decision to make Cherry. The “one for you, one for them” mentality allows for the creation of projects that probably wouldn’t see the light of day without a proven track record of success.

The Russos can now use their massive success with Marvel to work on smaller scale, more complex projects. It looks like Cherry will be the brothers’ first film heading that direction, as the plot is anything but MCU-friendly. Although it does star one major figure from the shared universe.

Cherry stars Tom Holland as a former Army medic who resorts to robbing banks to feed his opioid addiction. The film is rated R by the MPAA “for graphic drug abuse, disturbing and violent images, pervasive language, and sexual content.” So it's a clear departure from their previous collaboration.

The Russo Brothers aren’t the only ones branching out from the MCU with Cherry. The film is Tom Holland’s is among his on-screen appearances outside of the Marvel franchise since donning the spider-suit. His first move to more dramatic roles was the similarly dark Netflix thriller, The Devil all the Time.

Actors taking a break from the big budget glitz of major Hollywood franchises isn’t new. Tom Holland won’t be the first, or the last, actor to step away from the spotlight to take on more challenging independent roles. Robert Pattinson fans may remember his transition to independent cinema after the success of Twilight.

The same can be said for directors, but only the Russo Brothers know what is in store for their future projects. Fans can rest assured that the duo have plans outside of the MCU though, as the pair are similarly in the dark about Phase 4. The Russo's upcoming film Cherry will premiere in select theaters February 26, 2021, and will head to Apple TV+ March 12, 2021. For the entire slate of upcoming films, be sure to check CinemaBlend’s 2021 release date schedule.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride news 4h First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride Dirk Libbey
Elizabeth Olsen Teases What WandaVision Will Pull From Sitcoms Of The '80s, '90s And Today television 6h Elizabeth Olsen Teases What WandaVision Will Pull From Sitcoms Of The '80s, '90s And Today Nick Venable
WandaVision Mystery: So, Who Is Doing This To Wanda? television 19h WandaVision Mystery: So, Who Is Doing This To Wanda? Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Uncharted Jul 16, 2021 Uncharted Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance: The Dude Angela Deem Almost Hired For Her Wedding Was Arrested For Murder And More TBD 90 Day Fiance: The Dude Angela Deem Almost Hired For Her Wedding Was Arrested For Murder And More Rating TBD
How Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Is Updating The Character Chuck Norris Played TBD How Jared Padalecki's Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Is Updating The Character Chuck Norris Played Rating TBD
How Batman Beyond’s Creator Feels About The Flash Potentially Setting Up A Michael Keaton-Led Remake TBD How Batman Beyond’s Creator Feels About The Flash Potentially Setting Up A Michael Keaton-Led Remake Rating TBD
The Impressive Way Outlander Will Keep The Cast And Crew Safe When Season 6 Starts Filming TBD The Impressive Way Outlander Will Keep The Cast And Crew Safe When Season 6 Starts Filming Rating TBD
Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Got A New Look Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder Filming TBD Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Karen Gillan Got A New Look Ahead Of Thor: Love And Thunder Filming Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information