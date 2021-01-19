How The Russo Brothers Used Their Marvel Experience To Make Tom Holland’s Cherry

This is the nice thing coming off all the branding you get from the Marvel films. You see this with Taika Waititi; you can use that branding to get things made that traditionally wouldn’t get made. We’re always looking at projects that have a level of complexity but are also broad appeal stories. Soderbergh taught us very early on and said, ‘one for you, one for them’ He meant to show people you can make money, then use that brand leverage to do an interesting project. We don’t always go one for one. We did a good 10-year run at Marvel, but Cherry would have never gotten made, with this budget, if we hadn’t done those Marvel films.