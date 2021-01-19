After Armie Hammer's Exit Following Sexual Cannibal Texts, Jennifer Lopez's New Movie May Have Found A Replacement

In the aftermath of these direct messages attributed to Armie Hammer making their way online, Hammer decided to depart from Shotgun Wedding. Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, initially announced that Hammer requested that he be able to step away from the project, and the studio obliged. Hammer later said in his own statement that he would not address these “bullshit claims,” but felt that in light of the “vicious and spurious online attacks” against him, he couldn’t go to the Dominican Republic to shoot a movie for four months.