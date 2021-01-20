Will Top Gun Maverick Have To Move Its Release Date Again?

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t the only title caught in this squeeze… not by a long shot. Between now and July 2, when the Tom Cruise sequel opens, major studios are eyeballing the theatrical situation and contemplating what to do about Universal’s F9, Marvel’s Black Widow, Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II, and Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The studios desperately want to be back in business by the summer months, and it mighty be a situation where blockbusters play before limited crowds so that social distancing can be practiced. The industry is going to learn how to walk again before it can run, and will learn how to run before Top Gun: Maverick is able to fly.