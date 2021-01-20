New Halloween Kills Image Shows Michael Myers’ Return

Leave a Comment
The horror genre has been in a renaissance for the past few years, as a variety of scary movies hit theaters to critical and box office acclaim. Plenty of beloved franchises have returned in the process, including 2018's Halloween. Directed by David Gordon Green, the movie broke records and two more sequels were quickly greenlit. Halloween Kills was unfortunately delayed a full year, although we were just treated to a new image which may tease Michael Myers' escape from Laurie's burning home.
The end of 2018's Halloween saw Laurie and her family unite to fight off The Shape. They shot, stabbed, and kicked Michael until he was trapped in Laurie's basement, before they set it ablaze. Halloween Kills is set to pick up immediately where that movie left off, and now we can see the iconic villain after he managed to escape. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Michael Myers isn't known for being easy to kill, as he's survived almost every installment of the long-running horror franchise. Halloween Kills will see him continue his rampage through Haddonfield, although this time it looks like the town will be fighting back.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter for Empire, with the outlet debuting an epic new image of Michael Myers in Halloween Kills. In it we can see him seemingly armed with a metal pipe, and it looks like Laurie Strode's house might be on fire behind him. Then again, it's also possible that we're seeing Haddonfield's hospital up in flames. The limited footage has teased this as a major location for the sequel, so smart money say he'll be killing a few people after checking in.
Exactly how Michael manages to escape from Laurie's house is currently unknown, but it's at least partly implied that emergency services are involved. In the first clip from Halloween Kills, Laurie and her family watched in horror as firefighters passed them on the way to her burning home/bunker. Could these brave people end up saving Michael, and also ending up as one of the sequel's first victims? Only time will tell.
Halloween Kills was originally meant to hit theaters this past October, but Blumhouse ended up delaying it a full year in hopes of making a larger box office profit. 2018's Halloween made a whopping $255 million dollars, so the studio is no doubt hoping for that same success. And it looks like David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are poised to deliver with the second installment of their trilogy.
While the last movie focused on Jamie Lee Curtis' protagonist and how her trauma affected the Strode girls, Halloween Kills seems like it's going to make Haddonfield itself a character. A number of returning faces are reprising their role from John Carpenter's 1978 original: Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers. Additionally, Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively. They'll all team up and form an angry mob against Michael, in what sounds like a horror version of The Avengers.
Halloween Kills is currently expected to hit theaters on October 15th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.