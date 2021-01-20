New Halloween Kills Image Shows Michael Myers’ Return

The above image comes to us from the Twitter for Empire, with the outlet debuting an epic new image of Michael Myers in Halloween Kills. In it we can see him seemingly armed with a metal pipe, and it looks like Laurie Strode's house might be on fire behind him. Then again, it's also possible that we're seeing Haddonfield's hospital up in flames. The limited footage has teased this as a major location for the sequel, so smart money say he'll be killing a few people after checking in.