Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted And More Sony Movies Have Been Delayed Again

With the health crisis still raging and a lot of movie theaters still keeping their doors shut, it’s not terribly surprising that Sony Pictures decided to adjust its release slate accordingly. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted in particular are among the studio’s biggest movies coming up, and since there are no plans to send either of them to a streaming platform, it’s all the more important that they come out at a time when theaters are operating normally. Both Afterlife and Uncharted currently have those new opening weekends to themselves, although you can count on them eventually getting some company down the line.