Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted And More Sony Movies Have Been Delayed Again

Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters: Afterlife

2020 was filled with a lot of complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the film industry, not only did numerous productions have to shut down for months and resume shooting with new health and safety protocols in place, but a lot of movies were delayed due to theaters being shut down. Well, just a few weeks into 2021, it’s clear the delays aren’t anytime soon. Shortly after it was announced that No Time to Die is moving to October, Sony Pictures revealed it’s pushing back some of its movies that had already been delayed, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted.

So what’s new on the Sony front? Well, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is shifting from a June 11, 2021 release to November 11, 2021, while Uncharted, which was previously set for July 16, 2021, is now slotted for February 11, 2022. Those of you looking forward to Sony’s live-action Cinderella adaptation will have to wait until July 16, 2021 for its arrival, rather than catching it on February 5. Finally, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has left behind its previous Easter Weekend release and has taken Afterlife’s old June 11 slot.

With the health crisis still raging and a lot of movie theaters still keeping their doors shut, it’s not terribly surprising that Sony Pictures decided to adjust its release slate accordingly. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Uncharted in particular are among the studio’s biggest movies coming up, and since there are no plans to send either of them to a streaming platform, it’s all the more important that they come out at a time when theaters are operating normally. Both Afterlife and Uncharted currently have those new opening weekends to themselves, although you can count on them eventually getting some company down the line.

Serving as a direct sequel to the original two Ghostbusters movies (unlike 2016’s Ghostbusters, which was a full-on reboot), Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees a single mother and her two children moving to a farm in Summerville, Oklahoma, and in the midst of some unexplained earthquakes, the kids uncover their family’s connection to the original Ghostbusters. Its main cast includes Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim and Celeste O’Connor, as well as Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts all reprising their respective roles. Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, directed and co-wrote the Afterlife script with Gil Kenan.

Uncharted is the cinematic adaptation of the same-named video game series, with Tom Holland playing a younger version of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. No specific plot details have been revealed yet, but Holland’s costars include Mark Wahlberg (who was attached to play Drake in an earlier incarnation of the project), Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle. Venom director Ruben Fleischer helmed Uncharted, and Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the script.

That brings us up to speed on Sony’s film slate, but stay locked on CinemaBlend for updates on other studios delaying their respective movies, because you can be sure more of those announcements are forthcoming. If you’re curious about what other movies are set to arrive this year, look through our 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

Will Top Gun Maverick Have To Move Its Release Date Again?
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Looks Like Spider-Man 3 May Bring Back Former Peter Parkers To Join Tom Holland news 1M Looks Like Spider-Man 3 May Bring Back Former Peter Parkers To Join Tom Holland Mike Reyes
Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Tom Holland’s Hero The Symbiote Suit news 2M Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Gives Tom Holland’s Hero The Symbiote Suit Erik Swann
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 2M Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

Pieces Of A Woman Dec 30, 2020 Pieces Of A Woman Rating TBD
Cinderella Jul 16, 2021 Cinderella Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Did Legacies Season 3 Just Set Up The Exit Of One Of Its Stars? TBD Did Legacies Season 3 Just Set Up The Exit Of One Of Its Stars? Rating TBD
Check Out MCU Star Anthony Mackie Showing Off His Love For Star Wars' Boba Fett TBD Check Out MCU Star Anthony Mackie Showing Off His Love For Star Wars' Boba Fett Rating TBD
Did Walker Make A Mistake Casting Supernatural Veterans In Jared Padalecki's New Show? TBD Did Walker Make A Mistake Casting Supernatural Veterans In Jared Padalecki's New Show? Rating TBD
How To Watch The 2020 Horror Movie Host Streaming TBD How To Watch The 2020 Horror Movie Host Streaming Rating TBD
Why Weta Opted For Practical Elements On The Set Of The Christmas Chronicles 2 TBD Why Weta Opted For Practical Elements On The Set Of The Christmas Chronicles 2 Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information