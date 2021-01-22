Shang-Chi Actor Talks 'Emotional' Moment Trying On His Superhero Costume As Marvel's First Asian Lead

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially upon us, thanks to the release of WandaVision on Disney+. Fans are also eager to see upcoming movie installments, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Actor Simu Liu is playing the title character, marking the first lead Asian character of the MCU. And it turns out that trying on Shang-Chi's mysterious superhero costume was an emotional experience.