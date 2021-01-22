Shang-Chi Actor Talks 'Emotional' Moment Trying On His Superhero Costume As Marvel's First Asian Lead

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially upon us, thanks to the release of WandaVision on Disney+. Fans are also eager to see upcoming movie installments, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Actor Simu Liu is playing the title character, marking the first lead Asian character of the MCU. And it turns out that trying on Shang-Chi's mysterious superhero costume was an emotional experience.
Simu Liu is best known for his work on the acclaimed sitcom Kim's Convenience, although that will change once he steps into the MCU in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans are eager to see dizzying martial arts in the blockbuster, and Liu recently opened up about what it was like wearing his superhero suit for the first time. As the 31 year-old actor put it,
The first time I tried on Shang-Chi’s superhero suit. Marvel has never had an Asian lead, so that was such a rare and impactful moment, for me as an actor but also for people who look like me. I nearly cried. It was so emotional. And then of course by the fifth day, I was like, Oh my god, I hate this thing, why are there so many zippers?
What a story. Clearly his Simu Liu's role as Shang-Chi is something that means a great deal to him. This should only help build excitement for the mysterious blockbuster, as that passion no doubt influenced his work on camera. And it's a movie that's going to signify a major step forward in regards to representation.
Simu Liu's comments to Toronto Life shows what it means for him to play Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's got top billing in the movie directed by
Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Marvel's Kevin Feige. And given the franchise's penchant for crossovers, there's no telling where Shang-Chi might pop up next. And plenty of Asian kids will grow up seeing a superhero who looks like them.
The MCU thus far is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The conversation around representation on screen has been ongoing for years, and the MCU took some major steps forward in Phase Three. Black Panther broke records and featured Black talent both in front and behind the camera. What's more, both women and actors of color had major roles in projects like Captain Marvel and Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Kevin Feige was previously quoted saying that diversity will be a focus in Phase Four and beyond, and projects like Shang-Chi certainly highlight this. Eternals will feature the most inclusive cast yet, featuring a racial diverse group of heroes, as well as gender swapped roles and the MCU's first hearing impaired superhero. We'll just have to wait and see when all of these exciting characters collide; there's currently no public plans for another Avengers movie.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently expected to hit theaters on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.