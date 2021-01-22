Jamie Lee Curtis Not Going Pantsless Like Alexandra Daddario, But Did Learn Lesson About Pants In The Quarantine Era

The point is, why choose jeans when leggings are an option? Or better yet, pajamas? Sales of athletic gear have been hot over the past year and were up over 9% during the holiday season in 2020. It’s been a weird year. Some businesses are down; some businesses are booming. I’d also venture to guess it probably doesn’t help the jean market that various fashion brands can’t decide what sorts of denim to really push, with some going hard on the flares, other sticking to skinnies, boot cuts, mom jeans and even those weird ankle jeans with the mini flares (sorry not sorry if you’re a fan).