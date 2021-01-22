Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jamie Lee Curtis Not Going Pantsless Like Alexandra Daddario, But Did Learn Lesson About Pants In The Quarantine Era

Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween 2018

As we rapidly approach the one-year mark since the world shut down and many of us, celebs included, took a quarantine hiatus, there are plenty of lessons that have been learned. For some celebrities, these lessons have played out in the spotlight, as celebs like Alexandra Daddario have admitted they've given up on niceties like pants completely. And while Knives Out and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis didn’t intentionally go the pants-free route in quarantine, she did recently reveal she tried to get a little dressed up for the inauguration this week. Turns out, that was a mistake.

As a stay-at-home actress right now, Jamie Lee Curtis has not been getting dressed up very often. She ultimately decided to pull out her blue jeans on the day Joe Biden took his Oath of Office. It was a case of nice idea, poor execution, however, as it turns out her pants no longer fit.

Ah, the dreaded quarantine 15. We’ve heard about it in the news and many of us have seen it play out on our own bodies. But even celebrities are not immune to the lack of movement and the boredom snacking that many of us have indulged in over the last few months and months… and months. Never forget.

Meanwhile, some of her fellow celebs have just been embracing the pants-free lifestyle. Halle Berry seems particularly into this new way of living, but she’s not the only one. Alexandra Daddario also had an amusing post joking about pants and other items we used to take for granted in our wardrobes a few months back, noting at the time she was embracing no-pants living in 2020.

Night shoot day off all dressed up; put on hat, color coordinated mask to outfit. Still haven’t worn shoes in weeks unless required for work. I don’t know why I own pants anymore. Or jewelry. I actually saw a pair of jeans in my luggage and wasn’t sure what they were. Decided to put them on, and honestly, why did we ever wear those things in the first place?

The point is, why choose jeans when leggings are an option? Or better yet, pajamas? Sales of athletic gear have been hot over the past year and were up over 9% during the holiday season in 2020. It’s been a weird year. Some businesses are down; some businesses are booming. I’d also venture to guess it probably doesn’t help the jean market that various fashion brands can’t decide what sorts of denim to really push, with some going hard on the flares, other sticking to skinnies, boot cuts, mom jeans and even those weird ankle jeans with the mini flares (sorry not sorry if you’re a fan).

I guess though with so much choice, perhaps Jamie Lee Curtis can simply adjust to her newfound quarantine weight and try some new looks. From her post, it sounds as if she’ll be the next celeb to jump on the weight loss train in quarantine, following the likes of Rebel Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Adele, Jessica Simpson and so on and so forth down the line.

More From This Author
    • Jessica Rawden Jessica Rawden View Profile

      Amazing Race & Top Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.

After Long Year, Ellen DeGeneres Reveals How She Found Out She Was Covid Positive television 1w After Long Year, Ellen DeGeneres Reveals How She Found Out She Was Covid Positive Jessica Rawden
Eddie Izzard Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Transgender Women news 2w Eddie Izzard Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Transgender Women Carlie Hoke
Cameron Diaz Thanks Fans For Support In Her Year Of Wine news 2w Cameron Diaz Thanks Fans For Support In Her Year Of Wine Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Cinderella Jul 16, 2021 Cinderella Rating TBD
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America Rating TBD
Why It’s Hard For Harry Potter’s Neville Actor To Watch The Movies TBD Why It’s Hard For Harry Potter’s Neville Actor To Watch The Movies Rating TBD
Shang-Chi Actor Talks 'Emotional' Moment Trying On His Superhero Costume As Marvel's First Asian Lead TBD Shang-Chi Actor Talks 'Emotional' Moment Trying On His Superhero Costume As Marvel's First Asian Lead Rating TBD
What’s Next For Saved By The Bell’s Dustin Diamond After Completing His First Round Of Chemo TBD What’s Next For Saved By The Bell’s Dustin Diamond After Completing His First Round Of Chemo Rating TBD
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Tie-In Website Will Get You Hyped For The Titan’s Battle TBD Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Tie-In Website Will Get You Hyped For The Titan’s Battle Rating TBD
Babylon 5 And Lost Star Mira Furlan Is Dead At 65 TBD Babylon 5 And Lost Star Mira Furlan Is Dead At 65 Rating TBD
View More
Comments