Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Star Wars-Inspired Bernie Sanders Memes

This week’s presidential inauguration sought to bring the U.S. together to induct Joseph R. Biden as the 46th Commander-in-Chief. The event brought together a number of familiar faces, including the Obamas, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, but it was Senator Bernie Sanders and his statement mittens that took the cake as the most talked about moment of the day. Even Star Wars’ Mark Hamill is getting in on the fun by posting some of the many memes Sanders has inspired.
Unlike his co-stars, Mark Hamill is an avid Twitter user, which means he’s been seeing hilarious Bernie Sanders memes crowd his timeline, especially those that take the senator to the realm of a galaxy far, far away. Check out a few of these edits that have Luke Skywalker sharing scenes with the 79-year-old politician:
There really are so many, but these are really clever. The first one on the top left has Bernie sitting next to Luke in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, alongside Chewie and Han Solo. Also from A New Hope, the top right image features Bernie attending the celebratory ceremony for Luke, Han and Chewie after the destruction of the Death Star. Over on the top right is my personal favorite of the batch – Bernie got the best seat in the house for Darth Vader and Luke’s lightsaber fight. Then on the bottom right, Bernie joined The Mandalorian timeline, sitting next to Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand.
Needless to say, Star Wars fans got very creative with their Bernie Sanders memes. And don’t worry, Hamill shared more:
Bernie is really popping up everywhere in the Star Wars universe except for Luke’s back… though if you look hard enough you might find that one, too. The senator was also edited into a Bacta Tank, the cockpit of an X-Wing and again at the New Hope celebration, but from another angle. I'm not sure if Mark Hamill has seen the Baby Yoda section of the meme-ery, but fans are comparing the power of Bernie to his viral baby brother, Grogu:
Bernie Sanders memes have hit every section of the internet really, with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart and Paul Bettany even sharing their own versions of the memes with themselves in the frame. Reynolds was all about Deadpool sitting next the senator, whilst Bettany got a kick out of him showing up in an illusion box in a recent WandaVision episode.
Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he has seen himself turn viral though, at the time the picture was taken, he was oblivious to the moment since he was paying attention to the Inauguration ceremony taking place. Hey, he wasn’t the only one to go viral after the event though, as Lady Gaga got a huge boost, thanks to her outfit looking like something straight out of The Hunger Games. Political events can be dull but, thanks to the internet, the Force was with this inauguration.