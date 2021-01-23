Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Mark Hamill Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Star Wars-Inspired Bernie Sanders Memes

Mark Hamill as Force Ghost Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

This week’s presidential inauguration sought to bring the U.S. together to induct Joseph R. Biden as the 46th Commander-in-Chief. The event brought together a number of familiar faces, including the Obamas, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga, but it was Senator Bernie Sanders and his statement mittens that took the cake as the most talked about moment of the day. Even Star Wars’ Mark Hamill is getting in on the fun by posting some of the many memes Sanders has inspired.

Unlike his co-stars, Mark Hamill is an avid Twitter user, which means he’s been seeing hilarious Bernie Sanders memes crowd his timeline, especially those that take the senator to the realm of a galaxy far, far away. Check out a few of these edits that have Luke Skywalker sharing scenes with the 79-year-old politician:

There really are so many, but these are really clever. The first one on the top left has Bernie sitting next to Luke in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, alongside Chewie and Han Solo. Also from A New Hope, the top right image features Bernie attending the celebratory ceremony for Luke, Han and Chewie after the destruction of the Death Star. Over on the top right is my personal favorite of the batch – Bernie got the best seat in the house for Darth Vader and Luke’s lightsaber fight. Then on the bottom right, Bernie joined The Mandalorian timeline, sitting next to Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand.

Needless to say, Star Wars fans got very creative with their Bernie Sanders memes. And don’t worry, Hamill shared more:

Bernie is really popping up everywhere in the Star Wars universe except for Luke’s back… though if you look hard enough you might find that one, too. The senator was also edited into a Bacta Tank, the cockpit of an X-Wing and again at the New Hope celebration, but from another angle. I'm not sure if Mark Hamill has seen the Baby Yoda section of the meme-ery, but fans are comparing the power of Bernie to his viral baby brother, Grogu:

Bernie Sanders memes have hit every section of the internet really, with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart and Paul Bettany even sharing their own versions of the memes with themselves in the frame. Reynolds was all about Deadpool sitting next the senator, whilst Bettany got a kick out of him showing up in an illusion box in a recent WandaVision episode.

Senator Bernie Sanders confirmed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he has seen himself turn viral though, at the time the picture was taken, he was oblivious to the moment since he was paying attention to the Inauguration ceremony taking place. Hey, he wasn’t the only one to go viral after the event though, as Lady Gaga got a huge boost, thanks to her outfit looking like something straight out of The Hunger Games. Political events can be dull but, thanks to the internet, the Force was with this inauguration.

Up Next

Star Wars Deepfake Casts Millie Bobby Brown As Princess Leia
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

John Boyega Calls Big Franchise Work ‘Luxury Jail’ For An Actor news 19h John Boyega Calls Big Franchise Work ‘Luxury Jail’ For An Actor Samantha LaBat
Jared Leto Responds To Morbius Delay With Bernie Sanders Meme news 22h Jared Leto Responds To Morbius Delay With Bernie Sanders Meme Adam Holmes
The Best Celebrity Bernie Sanders Memes Go To Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart And More news 1d The Best Celebrity Bernie Sanders Memes Go To Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart And More Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

All My Life Dec 4, 2020 All My Life 6
Minari Dec 11, 2020 Minari Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
The Grudge (2020) Jan 3, 2020 The Grudge (2020) 4
Super Bowl 2021: What To Know About Super Bowl LV TBD Super Bowl 2021: What To Know About Super Bowl LV Rating TBD
Sounds Like Supernatural Alum Jared Padalecki Wants To Play Sam Winchester Again Someday TBD Sounds Like Supernatural Alum Jared Padalecki Wants To Play Sam Winchester Again Someday Rating TBD
What The Joker Cast Is Doing Next, Including Joaquin Phoenix TBD What The Joker Cast Is Doing Next, Including Joaquin Phoenix Rating TBD
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Star Recalls The ‘Tension’ On Set Between Will Smith And The Original Aunt Viv Actress TBD Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Star Recalls The ‘Tension’ On Set Between Will Smith And The Original Aunt Viv Actress Rating TBD
What George Clooney Learned From His Batman And Robin Experience After The Film Was A ‘Big Bomb’ TBD What George Clooney Learned From His Batman And Robin Experience After The Film Was A ‘Big Bomb’ Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information