All The New Movies Coming Out In February 2021

Following a year that saw more than a few titles pushed back due to the production delays and other issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, January 2021 saw it’s fair share of long-awaited streaming releases of several Academy Award contenders, big-budget action flicks, and a crime thriller featuring a trio of Oscar winners, to highlight a few. And by the looks of it, the second month of the year won’t be any different because there are multiple new movies coming February 2021 that we will probably be talking about for some time.

With highly-anticipated Netflix originals showcasing to the talent of two young faces in Hollywood that seem to have no ceiling, the pairing of a certain Marvel actor and the directors who helped make him the leap from the friendly neighborhood, and the retelling of one the most significant chapters in late 1960s Chicago, the shortest month of the year is absolutely stacked.