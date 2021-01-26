Anne Hathaway Reveals What It Was Like To Find Out The Internet Hated Her

The internet is a terrible place where nobody who values their mental health should spend any time. Having said that, it's also incredibly useful tool if you like to keep up on the latest movie news or, you know, do literally anything, and so we're forced to deal with it. Celebrities have even more to deal with than the rest of us. They're already in the public eye and social media allows literally everybody to publicly voice their opinions on famous people personally, their work, and anything else. Anne Hathaway knows first hand what's that like as the actress went through a period where it seemed literally everybody online hated her, but the actress now says she's all the better for it.