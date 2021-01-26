Anne Hathaway Reveals What It Was Like To Find Out The Internet Hated Her

Leave a Comment
The internet is a terrible place where nobody who values their mental health should spend any time. Having said that, it's also incredibly useful tool if you like to keep up on the latest movie news or, you know, do literally anything, and so we're forced to deal with it. Celebrities have even more to deal with than the rest of us. They're already in the public eye and social media allows literally everybody to publicly voice their opinions on famous people personally, their work, and anything else. Anne Hathaway knows first hand what's that like as the actress went through a period where it seemed literally everybody online hated her, but the actress now says she's all the better for it.
Back in 2013 Anne Hathaway won an Academy Award and you'd think she would have been riding high. However, there seems to be an immutable truth than when something or someone gets too popular, the haters come out, and that's exactly what happened. While the hate train appears to have subsided for the most part, Hathaway now seems to have made peace with it all, and she tells The Sun that it was ultimately a good thing for her as it actually helped her gain confidence. Hathaway explains...
I really don’t want to dredge up the past but I did have my monster out there, I did have the internet turn on me and hate me and it was like a whole big thing. And it was a really good thing for me personally. You can be incredibly empowered because of those things. So I guess what I’d say is when the bad shit happens, don’t fear it — just go with it, flow with it.
I suppose at some point either the hate overwhelms you or you just deal with it and move on. Anne Hathaway was able to do the latter. It can't be fun when it seems like everybody has something bad to say about you, but you really can't do anything that's going to make everybody happy. So she choose to make herself happy and leave everybody else to their devices.
And if nothing else the strategy appears to have worked. I'm sure there are still some Anne Hathaway haters out there, but the temperature has certainly died down in the last few years. And whatever the reasons were that people decided to pile on a few years ago, it's difficult to see them now. One can't really argue with Hathaway's talent as an actress. While she hasn't returned to the Oscars since her winning role in Les Misérables, there's little argument that she isn't capable of such heights. And if doing so brings back the hate mob, it sounds like Anne Hathaway is ready for it.