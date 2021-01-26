Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Snyder Cut Merchandise Reveals Steppenwolf’s Awesome Weapon

Steppenwolf in the Snyder Cut

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is constantly full of surprises, and nowhere it that more clear than with the unprecedented life of Justice League. Following the movie's release in 2017, fans campaigned and crowdfunded for Zack Snyder's vision to finally come to light. The Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max sometime this year, featuring the various concepts and characters that were cut from the theatrical cut. This includes a new look for Steppenwolf, and some merchandise just confirmed his weapon.

Steppenwolf was the main villain of Justice League's theatrical cut, with Darkseid completely cut out and actor Ciarán Hinds doing motion picture to bring him to life. The limited footage of the Snyder Cut revealed drastic changes to the character's appearance, and new merchandise has revealed his awesome weapon. Check it out below, courtesy of a new official DC t-shirt design.

A lot is changing about Steppenwolf in the Snyder Cut, and his appearance is shiny, armored, and far less human than what we saw in Justice League. But it looks like the character's signature axe will be sticking around, likely inferring that it was part of Zack Snyder's original vision for the character. Let's break down what we're being shown here.

The above image of Steppenwolf from Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to us from the official DC Comics Store. The online distributor recently revealed Darkseid's armor in this unconventional way: a t-shirt design. The above merch offers another look at Steppenwolf's new design in the Snyder Cut. And although the character will be greatly altered, his trusty axe will still be the weapon of choice.

The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The menacing look of Steppenwolf's axe certainly seems to vibe with the new look he'll be rocking in the Snyder Cut. While Joss Whedon and company ended up changing the villain's look for Justice League' theatrical release, they seemingly kept the axe design. Although with Snyder not using any of the footage from reshoots, there's no telling how differently said axe will be used in the HBO Max event.

The Snyder Cut will finally reveal the filmmaker's original vision for Justice League, and the world-building he was doing for future DCEU sequels. Fans are perhaps most eager to meet a live-action version of Darkseid, who was cut completely from the theatrical cut. Additionally, the new version of Justice League will include a third foe for the heroes: DeSaad.

Anticipation for the Snyder Cut only continues to grow as we get through the first month of 2021. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have yet to reveal exactly when the project will be released on the streaming service, but Zack Snyder has been hard at work with reshoots and editing. And with merchandise already being released, hopefully we'll get a full length trailer and release date soon.

The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime this year, and the next DCEU installment in theaters will be The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

New Snyder Cut Image Teases Steppenwolf’s Deadly Alternate Battle With The Atlanteans
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Has A Huge Marketing Problem movies 5d Zack Snyder’s Justice League Has A Huge Marketing Problem Sean O'Connell, Hannah Saulic
How Jared Leto Feels About Playing The Joker Again In Zack Snyder’s Justice League news 1w How Jared Leto Feels About Playing The Joker Again In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sean O'Connell
Looks Like Justice League’s Snyder Cut Is Changing Up Its HBO Max Release Plans news 1w Looks Like Justice League’s Snyder Cut Is Changing Up Its HBO Max Release Plans Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Nov 11, 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rating TBD
Thor: Love And Thunder Has Officially Started Filming, See How Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Celebrated TBD Thor: Love And Thunder Has Officially Started Filming, See How Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Celebrated Rating TBD
Jason Segel Explains Why He Hasn't Starred In A Comedy In Years TBD Jason Segel Explains Why He Hasn't Starred In A Comedy In Years Rating TBD
ABC’s Big Sky Has ‘New Villains’ On The Way Despite Winter Finale Cliffhanger TBD ABC’s Big Sky Has ‘New Villains’ On The Way Despite Winter Finale Cliffhanger Rating TBD
Why The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln 'Can't Wait' To Get Back To Zombie Slaying For Rick Grimes' Return TBD Why The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln 'Can't Wait' To Get Back To Zombie Slaying For Rick Grimes' Return Rating TBD
Kevin Hart Will Star In A Major Video Game Adaptation TBD Kevin Hart Will Star In A Major Video Game Adaptation Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information