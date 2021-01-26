Snyder Cut Merchandise Reveals Steppenwolf’s Awesome Weapon

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is constantly full of surprises, and nowhere it that more clear than with the unprecedented life of Justice League. Following the movie's release in 2017, fans campaigned and crowdfunded for Zack Snyder's vision to finally come to light. The Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max sometime this year, featuring the various concepts and characters that were cut from the theatrical cut. This includes a new look for Steppenwolf, and some merchandise just confirmed his weapon.
Steppenwolf was the main villain of Justice League's theatrical cut, with Darkseid completely cut out and actor Ciarán Hinds doing motion picture to bring him to life. The limited footage of the Snyder Cut revealed drastic changes to the character's appearance, and new merchandise has revealed his awesome weapon. Check it out below, courtesy of a new official DC t-shirt design.
A lot is changing about Steppenwolf in the Snyder Cut, and his appearance is shiny, armored, and far less human than what we saw in Justice League. But it looks like the character's signature axe will be sticking around, likely inferring that it was part of Zack Snyder's original vision for the character. Let's break down what we're being shown here.
The above image of Steppenwolf from Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to us from the official DC Comics Store. The online distributor recently revealed Darkseid's armor in this unconventional way: a t-shirt design. The above merch offers another look at Steppenwolf's new design in the Snyder Cut. And although the character will be greatly altered, his trusty axe will still be the weapon of choice.
The menacing look of Steppenwolf's axe certainly seems to vibe with the new look he'll be rocking in the Snyder Cut. While Joss Whedon and company ended up changing the villain's look for Justice League' theatrical release, they seemingly kept the axe design. Although with Snyder not using any of the footage from reshoots, there's no telling how differently said axe will be used in the HBO Max event.
The Snyder Cut will finally reveal the filmmaker's original vision for Justice League, and the world-building he was doing for future DCEU sequels. Fans are perhaps most eager to meet a live-action version of Darkseid, who was cut completely from the theatrical cut. Additionally, the new version of Justice League will include a third foe for the heroes: DeSaad.
Anticipation for the Snyder Cut only continues to grow as we get through the first month of 2021. Warner Bros. and HBO Max have yet to reveal exactly when the project will be released on the streaming service, but Zack Snyder has been hard at work with reshoots and editing. And with merchandise already being released, hopefully we'll get a full length trailer and release date soon.
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime this year, and the next DCEU installment in theaters will be The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.