Snyder Cut Merchandise Reveals Steppenwolf’s Awesome Weapon

The DC Extended Universe is constantly full of surprises, and nowhere it that more clear than with the unprecedented life of Justice League. Following the movie's release in 2017, fans campaigned and crowdfunded for Zack Snyder's vision to finally come to light. The Snyder Cut will become a reality on HBO Max sometime this year, featuring the various concepts and characters that were cut from the theatrical cut. This includes a new look for Steppenwolf, and some merchandise just confirmed his weapon.