Godzilla Vs. Kong Merch Answers Question About King Kong’s New Axe

Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong

2021 looks like it's going to be a wild one for the film industry, as there are countless blockbusters currently slated to arrive in theaters. One of these projects that recently made headlines is Adam Wingard's Godzilla Vs. Kong, which is a crossover event years in the making. The movie's first trailer just arrived, and fans were left with a ton of new questions. And now some official merchandise has answered one of those queries, specifically related to the power of Kong's new axe.

In the Godzilla Vs. Kong trailer, the two titans clashed in a few settings, showing off some thrilling visual effects. One of the most shocking moments saw Kong wielding a giant axe as a weapon, even using it to counter his foe's atomic heat beam. Fans were left wondering exactly how this could be possible, and now the answer's here thanks to some toys. Because Godzilla Vs. Kong action figures might have revealed how the weapon works: the blade is seemingly made from one of Godzilla's dorsal spines. Check it out below

Mind blown. Suddenly the limited footage from Godzilla vs. Kong's trailer make much more sense. Because while there's seemingly a major power difference between the two titans, King Kong is actually using his foe's abilities (and anatomy) against him. Perhaps the fight will be more even than we anticipated.

The above images come to us from Twitter, after S.H. MonsterArts revealed its new merchandise for Godzilla Vs. Kong. Given the popularity of the two cinema icons, it's definitely going to be an event to see them battle on the big screen later this year. An event that happens to have plenty of awesome collectibles to be had by fans around the world.

Godzilla vs. Kong is expected to hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Upon closer inspection, you can see that Kong's action figure offers the clearest look at his new axe that'll debut in Godzilla vs. Kong. We can see that the base is a giant bone, while the blade is an unmistakable Godzilla blue. It should be interesting to see how this weapon is procured, and how it counteracts the massive titan's abilities. Is anyone else ready for this movie to arrive?

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong below.

So much action, so little time. The stage has been set for the two title characters of Godzilla vs. Kong to finally collide on the big screen, a moment that's been years in the making. And the pressure is certainly on, especially after Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed at the box office in 2019. And with Adam Wingard's upcoming sequel also going straight to homes, it might be even harder to make a profit.

That being said, anticipation for Godzilla vs. Kong has been steadily building. And now that the first trailer has finally arrived and showed some of that upcoming battle, the conversation surrounding the MonsterVerse has only increased. We'll just have to wait and see exactly how the movie ultimately performs this spring.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently expected to hit both theaters and HBO Max on March 31st. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

The Six Most Insane Moments In The Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer
