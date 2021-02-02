What The Memento Cast Is Doing Now

Guy Pearce (Leonard Shelby)

This Emmy-winning Australian broke out on popular soaps Neighbours and Home and Away (like many from down under) before landing films like 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and L.A. Confidential in 1997. Guy Pearce has since been two comic book movie villains (in Iron Man 3 and Bloodshot, as a sort of reverse of his Memento role), joined the Alien franchise as Peter Weyland, and even played Ebenezer Scrooge in 2019. He will next play an exorcist in The Seventh Day, a cult leader in a series based on Alantown, joins a voice cast of other Aussie A-listers in Back to the Outback, and teams up with a machine to solve a mystery in the futuristic crime thriller Zone 414.