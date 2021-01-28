Jared Leto And Darren Aronofsky Are Finally Reuniting More Than Two Decades After Requiem For A Dream

Based on a short story by Koji Suzuki (who also wrote Ring, the inspiration for The Ring franchise), Adrift centers on a fishing boat in the middle of the open sea that comes upon an abandoned yacht emitting a strange distress call. One of the fishing boat’s deckhands agrees to take control of the yacht as it’s towed into port, but he soon learns why the other crew members refer to it as a “ghost ship.” In addition to starring under Darren Aronofsky’s direction, Jared Leto is also producing Adrift alongside Emma Ludbrook through the actor’s Paradox production company. Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum and Carla Hacken are also attached as producers.