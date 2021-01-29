John David Washington Addresses The 12-Year Age Gap In His Netflix Romance With Zendaya

It should also be noted that the age gap between the two stars does have a role to play in Malcolm & Marie and how the characters are presented. Malcolm (John David Washington) is a director who we meet as he and Marie (Zendaya) are coming home from his first successful movie premiere, and while the mood starts mostly positive in the movie, it turns sour quickly as she confronts him about not getting a "Thank you" in a speech he gave. It turns out that this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as conflict in their relationship, however, and more is uncovered as the drama unfolds.