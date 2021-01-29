Wild Avengers Fan Art Imagines The Villains Of The MCU Uniting Against Thanos

Leave a Comment
Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine. Countless comic book characters have been adapted for the silver screen, with the various heroes uniting for massive events like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The heroes were able to defeat Thanos in those movies, but some awesome fan art imagines what it might have looked like if the universe's villains teamed up against the Mad Titan.
While Avengers: Infinity War kept the heroes of the MCU separate into two different conflicts, just about every major character from the shared universe made an appearance in Avengers: Endgame's massive final battle. But what if the villains united to take out Thanos instead? After all, half of all life being snapped out of existence might ruffle some feathers. Check out the fan art below, which sees Thanos fighting off an awesome group of bad guys.
I mean, how cool is that? The villains shown in the above image have each given the heroes of the MCU a run for their money, so they'd presumably be powerful as a team. And while some of the characters were dead in-universe by the time Josh Brolin's Thanos came knocking, you can't deny how epic of a crossover it would have been.
The above image comes to us from the ArtStation of digital artist Leroy Fernandes. The epic fan art shows an interest in the comic book genre, and imagines a crossover that fans likely didn't know they needed. Because if the heroes failed to originally stop Thanos from acquiring the Infinity Stones, maybe the villains could have faired better.
In the epic fan art, Thanos is surrounded by a group of powerful villains who are attempting to separate him from the Infinity Gauntlet. Ultron is the one closest to the Mad Titan's arm, and you can see his various robotic supporters crawling over each other to help. The OG Marvel villain Obadiah Stane from Iron Man is coming up behind Thanos, with Black Panther's Killmonger not far behind.
The longer you look at the villains attacking Thanos, the more characters will be discovered. In the far background Red Skull is present with a battalion of HYDRA soldiers. And in the sky are Kurt Russell's Ego from Guardians 2, as well as Micheal Keaton's Vulture from the Spider-Man franchise.
As previously mentioned, many of the characters shown aren't technically alive any more. Of the villains pictured only The Incredible Hulk's Abomination and Vulture are actually alive and well. Red Skull still exists of course, but as the guardian of the Soul Stone. But the rest of the group including Hela and Yellowjacket have all seemingly perished.
