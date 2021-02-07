Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie

For being one of the busiest action stars in Hollywood, Chris Pratt has not been on the big screen in a little while - but understandably so. All of the Onward star’s upcoming films are either still filming, about to be filmed, or, in the case of The Tomorrow War, are near completion but suffered Covid-19 related release delays. Fortunately, if things work out with its acquisition by Amazon, “tomorrow” may come sooner than you think.

In case you have never heard of this upcoming popcorn flick, I can tell you that it definitely sounds like something you would expect from the leading man known for the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises. However, its intriguing plot, star-studded cast, and the amount of money Amazon is wiling to put forward to acquire distribution rights make it especially fascinating. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and dive deeper into everything there is to know, at the moment, about The Tomorrow War, starting with the most important question: when can we see this thing?