Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Movie

For being one of the busiest action stars in Hollywood, Chris Pratt has not been on the big screen in a little while - but understandably so. All of the Onward star’s upcoming films are either still filming, about to be filmed, or, in the case of The Tomorrow War, are near completion but suffered Covid-19 related release delays. Fortunately, if things work out with its acquisition by Amazon, “tomorrow” may come sooner than you think.
In case you have never heard of this upcoming popcorn flick, I can tell you that it definitely sounds like something you would expect from the leading man known for the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises. However, its intriguing plot, star-studded cast, and the amount of money Amazon is wiling to put forward to acquire distribution rights make it especially fascinating. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and dive deeper into everything there is to know, at the moment, about The Tomorrow War, starting with the most important question: when can we see this thing?
The Tomorrow War Is Set For A July 2021 Release
Principal photography for The Tomorrow War began in September 2019 and wrapped up in the middle of the following January. Initially, Paramount Pictures had set its sights on a Christmas Day release date in 2020, but pulled the film from its schedule following the outbreak of Covid-19 earlier that year.
By the following April, The Tomorrow War was rescheduled, along with several other Paramount productions. As of early February, the film’s release date of July 23, 2021, still stands, but a recent development in distribution plans could change its destiny.
As Of January 2021, Amazon Is In The Process Of Buying The Tomorrow War
Due to Covid-19, the past year has easily set a record for most films to either skip a theatrical release for a streaming deal or use both methods simultaneously. It looks like The Tomorrow War could be the latest addition to that hefty list and will likely call Amazon its new home.
While no sales have been finalized yet, Amazon reportedly offered $200 million dollars to acquire the flick, according to Deadline, who also reported that it “played really well” at an exclusive screening for streaming services looking to buy. Platforms like Netflix and Apple were notably impressed by The Tomorrow War’s commercial appeal, which, honestly, is clear from the plot alone.
The Tomorrow War Chronicles A Futuristic Battle For Humanity
Based on box office statistics of the past forever, the recipe for a successful popcorn flick is, seemingly, one part alien invasion, two parts high octane action sequences, sprinkle in a ragtag ensemble of heroes, and a big helping of time travel. In that regard, The Tomorrow War is poised to be the ultimate blockbuster.
Shot under the title Ghost Draft originally, the sci-fi thriller takes place in a future threatened by the arrival of nefarious extraterrestrial visitors. Out of desperation, scientists use an experimental time travel technology to enlist the help of some of history’s greatest combatants, including Chris Pratt as a family man whose own mistakes may be key to defeating the enemy.
Chris Pratt Is Joined By Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, And More In The Tomorrow War Cast
As the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt (who also makes his executive producer debut with The Tomorrow War) knows the world cannot be saved alone and he certainly will not be. The large ensemble cast includes the likes of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski, Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (winner of most badass character name - Slade Mitchell), and Betty Gilpin of The Hunt fame.
Edwin Hodge from The Purge franchise (and the elder brother of Aldis) also stars along with 24 actress Mary Lynn Rajskub and even comedic talents like Veep’s Sam Richardson, stand-up star Theo Von, and Mike Mitchell from The Birthday Boys troupe. Former Teen Wolf star Felisha Terrell, The Legend of Korra’s Seychelle Gabriel, and Keith Powers from Straight Outta Compton also make up just some of the many notable names who will appear.
The LEGO Batman Movie Director Chris McKay Helms The Tomorrow War
The man who drafted these exciting talents into heroes of the future is Chris McKay, who, for such a high-dollar and high-concept project, is only making his second live-action, feature-length directorial effort with The Tomorrow War. However, the man has been keeping busy, and to much success, in between that time, mostly in animation.
Chris McKay is one of the Emmy-winning producers of Robot Chicken and other Adult Swim hits, a leading animator on The LEGO Movie (also starring Chris Pratt), and director of its DC-centric spin-off, The LEGO Batman Movie, from 2017. The success of the latter earned him the job helming the Nightwing solo movie, which has since shelved, making room to return to live action filming with The Tomorrow War instead for the first time since his 2002 debut, 2wks, 1yr.
Chris Pratt Claims Human Remains Were Found On The Tomorrow War’s Icelandic Glacier Set
If The LEGO Batman Movie drama helming a sci-fi drama like The Tomorrow War leaves you speechless, just wait until you hear one of craziest alleged stories from the production. During an interview with Ellen Degeneres in February 2020, Chris Pratt mentioned how some scenes were was shot on a glacier in Iceland, which, as the actor explains in the following except, is where the cast and crew were dumbfounded by a recent grisly discovery:
But when we got up there, they had just uncovered, and this is crazy, a couple weeks before, a couple had been found in a fissure. They had been in there for over 80 years… They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from whatever that would be, 1930 or 1940? They had their supplies, their rations, a note. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently found.
Admittedly, a quote from police officer Jón Garðar Bjarnason in Icelandic news publication Fréttablaðið offers some dispute to Chris Pratt’s claim, suggesting that no case occurred where The Tomorrow War was filmed and that the actor could be confused with a similar event from 2017 in Switzerland. Either way, we agree with Bjarnason that it “sounds like an exciting screenplay.”
I also cannot help but feel that The Tomorrow War sounds pretty exciting, as well as its chances to drop on Amazon sooner than later. However, I would also argue that a sci-fi epic like this deserves to be seen on the big screen. CinemaBlend will be sure to let our readers know if the Chris Pratt vehicle’s streaming deal also includes at least a release in select theaters or drive-ins, as well as any other big updates, but, in the meantime, do you see this time travel adventure showing up in your future?