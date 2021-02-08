Iron Man And 5 Other MCU Characters Who Need To Stay Dead

Black Widow

This also goes for the third major death in Endgame. While Black Widow’s sacrifice was not treated with as much care as Cap and Iron Man’s, the death was still vital to the Endgame mission and Marvel should not go back on it. We are getting a (hopefully) proper sendoff for the character with the upcoming Black Widow film, and that does have its issues, considering we never really got enough Natasha until she died, but it does feel like the right time is coming to say goodbye to the Avenger. She’ll always be an important part of the fabric of the franchise, but it’s time to usher in a new era of female heroes, such as Florence Pugh’s Yelena, who could carry on the torch.