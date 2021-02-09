Twilight's Nikki Reed Is Doing At-Home Haircuts For Herself And Husband Ian Somerhalder

Leave a Comment
If anyone’s team vampire, it’s Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder. Twilight’s Rosalie Hale and The Vampire Diaries’ Damon Salvatore have been a married couple for the past five years, and they have not shied away from returning to their fanged roots. Nowadays the couple has been remaining comfy at home like many of us to stop the spread of COVID-19, and while doing so Reed has employing some old family-learned skills for her husband and young daughter.
We all know a person or two who has opted for the quarantine haircut or decided to grow it all out instead of going to their hairdresser. Nikki Reed apparently has a homegrown option that’s quite impressive. In her words,
I have not stepped into a salon. I do my own cutting. I cut everyone's hair in this household. I do all the haircuts. My mom's a hairdresser so it's not that foreign for me.
Nikki Reed told People she isn’t afraid to take out the scissors and snip away for herself and the family and the best part is how great it has turned out. She and The Vampire Diaries alum are going for longer and shaggier looks these days, but you would never have known they’ve been skipping the salons this past year. Check out a recent pic of Somerhalder from Instagram:
His hair is looking fab! Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed met one another following their separations from other high profile relationships. Somerhalder was dating Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev and Reed was previously married to American Idol star Paul McDonald. The vampire actors got hitched in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Bodhi back in 2017. Now check out Nikki Reed these days:
She even went with the bangs? She’s seriously gifted in the haircut department; her mom must have taught her well. In addition to maintaining the hair in her household, Nikki Reed has decided to ditch the hot irons on her hair and wear her hair more naturally. Reed is well-known for wearing blonde wigs in Twilight so it's a nice change of pace for the actress. She told the celebrity magazine,
I spent my whole life looking a certain way, and then I just woke up one day and was like, 'What if we're actually more beautiful the way that we're supposed to be?' Maybe I would look more like me — whatever that means — if I just embrace what I look like without flat ironing and curling or whatever. I watched this tutorial on cutting your hair for your hair texture, and now I'm just really feeling more like myself.
Amen to that. The couple looks like they are doing great despite living different lives these days. Nikki Reed has her own sustainable jewelry company called BaYou with Love and Ian Somerhalder makes his own bourbon with Vampire Diaries’ brother Paul Wesley. The couple got to co-star in a vampire Netflix series last year called V Wars in 2019... which has since been cancelled.
The Twilight fandom has recently seen a resurgence with the release of Midnight Sun. Each member of the cast has gone their separate ways since the franchise ended, but it’s nice to see Nikki Reed living such a happy life in quarantine.