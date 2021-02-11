How To Watch Judas And The Black Messiah Streaming

Leave a Comment
After what seems like an eternity, Judas and the Black Messiah, Shaka King’s biographical drama about the events that led to the 1968 assassination of Illinois Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton by the Chicago Police Department is finally out in theaters and streaming. Starring Daniel Kaluuya as the radical 21-year-old Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O’Neal, the petty criminal who turned FBI informant, the movie is already generating considerable buzz and earning award nominations ahead of its wide release. But where exactly can you watch Judas and the Black Messiah streaming?
Where Is Judas And The Black Messiah Streaming
Judas and the Black Messiah makes its theatrical premiere on February 12, 2021. Like every other major Warner Bros. Studios release in 2021, Judas and the Black Messiah is streaming on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters and will remain on the streaming service for 31 days before, giving you until mid March to check out the movie that is receiving near-universal praise for its story, direction, and phenomenal cast from top to bottom.
All you have to do to watch Judas and the Black Messiah streaming is log in to your HBO Max account and search the title (though the movie is featured heavily on the app’s homepage). After that you can watch the dramatic retelling of one of the darkest moments in the history of Chicago as many times as you need for the next 31 days.
Will Judas And The Black Messiah Be On Netflix?
Like any movie, Judas and the Black Messiah could hypothetically become available for streaming on Netflix at some point in the future, but there is a lot standing in its way. The movie is part of Warner Bros. 2021 initiative to offer its major releases simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (and even then it’s only on the service for one month). Maybe it pops up on the streaming giant at some point in the future, but you’re probably better off watching The Trial of the Chicago 7 if want to hear some of the story but only have a Netflix account.
Once You’ve Seen Judas And The Black Messiah, Check Out The Trial Of The Chicago 7
If you have already seen Judas and the Black Messiah and want to see more movies set within 1960s Chicago, then you really need to check out The Trial of the Chicago 7. This intense courtroom drama, which centers on the group of activists charged in connection with the riots and unrest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, deals with a lot of the same feelings and messages featured throughout Shaka King’s biographical drama. The Golden Globe nominated film also features Fred Hampton (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in a number of the courtroom scenes and takes place around the same time as his assassination.
Now that you know you how to watch Judas and the Black Messiah there is no excuse not watch the moving biographical drama that is already receiving a lot of Oscar buzz. And since you’re here, you might as well check out what other Warner Bros. movies you’ll be able to stream on HBO Max this year.