How To Watch Judas And The Black Messiah Streaming

Once You’ve Seen Judas And The Black Messiah, Check Out The Trial Of The Chicago 7

If you have already seen Judas and the Black Messiah and want to see more movies set within 1960s Chicago, then you really need to check out The Trial of the Chicago 7. This intense courtroom drama, which centers on the group of activists charged in connection with the riots and unrest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, deals with a lot of the same feelings and messages featured throughout Shaka King’s biographical drama. The Golden Globe nominated film also features Fred Hampton (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) in a number of the courtroom scenes and takes place around the same time as his assassination.

Now that you know you how to watch Judas and the Black Messiah there is no excuse not watch the moving biographical drama that is already receiving a lot of Oscar buzz. And since you’re here, you might as well check out what other Warner Bros. movies you’ll be able to stream on HBO Max this year.