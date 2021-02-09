Sorry Spider-Man Fans, Tom Holland Just Ended The Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Casting Rumors

Leave a Comment
It has been a persistent rumor for a long period of time at this stage. The as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 that Tom Holland currently is filming, mainly in Atlanta, will explore the Multiverse following the events of Marvel’s television series WandaVision, opening a portal that allows previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come over to the MCU. Fans have said it out loud so many times, too many have come to believe it, but Tom Holland is dumping a bucket of ice water on the raging flames of the casting rumors, so it’s time to reset our expectations.
Tom Holland sat down for a lengthy interview to promote his new film Cherry in Esquire. In the process, Holland covered his whole career, and got to his work as Spider-Man in the MCU. When asked if his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, would join him on screen this December, Holland stated:
No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.
Now, for those of you who want to continue to believe that Tom Holland is laying down a distracting breadcrumb trail to lure Spider-Man fans off of the scent of what could be the greatest surprise in Spider-Man history, you can point to the fact that elsewhere in the Esquire interview, when discussing his work on Spider-Man 3 so far, Holland also said that he has been given roughly 70 pages of the script, and then a rough outline of the movie’s finale, and he was quick to admit:
I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it. … They do it all the time. In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me.
Why would people even believe this to be a possibility? Let’s ignore the paparazzi photos of a buff Tobey Maguire, or the Atlanta DoorDash driver who claims he brought food to Andrew Garfield in the past few days. Casting for Spider-Man 3 has included characters from the previous Sony franchises, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx and Electro. Rumors have swirled around Willem Dafoe being spotted on set, potentially to bring back his (deceased) Green Goblin, and Dane DeHaan addressed his casting in the press, shooting it down but keeping the fires burning.
It doesn’t help that on the latest episode of WandaVision, X-Men player Evan Peters appears to have brought his Quicksilver over to the MCU, opening the door to the possibility of Marvel characters from other studios making their debut in the ever-expanding MCU. Dropping Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire into the mix just makes sense at this point, no matter what Tom Holland has to say.
What do you think? Is Tom Holland telling the truth here? Or is he savvy to the MCU ways, and deflected questions while promoting Cherry? Vote in the poll below, and wait patiently for that first Spider-Man 3 trailer. Or, you know, the movie’s title.