Sorry Spider-Man Fans, Tom Holland Just Ended The Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Casting Rumors

Now, for those of you who want to continue to believe that Tom Holland is laying down a distracting breadcrumb trail to lure Spider-Man fans off of the scent of what could be the greatest surprise in Spider-Man history, you can point to the fact that elsewhere in the Esquire interview, when discussing his work on Spider-Man 3 so far, Holland also said that he has been given roughly 70 pages of the script, and then a rough outline of the movie’s finale, and he was quick to admit: