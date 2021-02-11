How Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Can Do The Multiverse Without Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Or not. Who knows? Tom Holland can’t even tell you what’s going on, so this is pure speculation from me. I’ve been right before, because the future of Spider-Man on screen means the world to me. And this is how I would do it. How would you do it? Let me know in the comments, and then bookmark our Spider-Man 3 preview page, because all of the latest webslinging news is going to land there as soon as we publish.