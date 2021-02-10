After Keanu Reeves As Kraven The Hunter Rumors, Some People Would Be More Excited About The Boys' Karl Urban

Leave a Comment
The superhero genre is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes currently vying for box office supremacy. As such, plenty of A-listers have played comic book characters, while there are countless fan theories about future appearances. Rumors recently swirled that Keanu Reeves was offered a movie as Spider-Man foe Kraven the Hunter, although there are some fans who are actually more excited about Karl Urban possibly landing the role.
Karl Urban has had a long and successful career in film, and has made headlines over the past few years for starring as Billy the Butcher in Amazon's dark superhero show The Boys. He also made his MCU debut in Thor: Ragnarok, and some moviegoers are hoping that he gets to play Kraven on the big screen. Fans took to social media to explain their preference of Urban over the great Keanu Reeves, saying:
While seeing Keanu Reeves as a comic book hero or villain is sure to make even the most casual fan excited, you've got to admit that Karl Urban would also be great as Kraven the Hunter. He's proven his ability to play a gruff human who is focused on taking down a superhero. Although this time instead of the villainous Homelander, Urban would be going after everyone's favorite neighborhood Spider-Man.
The above Tweet is a hot take that came as the internet went ablaze over rumors of Keanu Reeves getting his very own Kraven the Hunter movie in the Sony Spider-Verse. Said rumors haven't been confirmed by the studio, with one rep telling CinemaBlend they had no knowledge about this possible casting. And as conversation continues online, Karl Urban is another great choice to bring the iconic Marvel villain to life.
Kraven the Hunter is a Spider-Man rogue who has clashed with the web slinger various times on the page. He's the ultimate big game hunter, who becomes fixated with killing Spidey as the ultimate prize. Rather than having any superpowers, he's equipped with various weaponry, and is an expert marksman and combatant. In addition to both Keanu Reeves and Karl Urban, some fans are also hoping that Hugh Jackman might return to the superhero genre as Kraven.
This is another possibility that would no doubt please comic book fans out there. Moviegoers have been missing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine since his final bow in Logan, and it would be awesome to see him return to the genre as a villain. And just like Karl Urban, he's got the physicality and experience to pull off the character's first live-action adaptation.
Of course, we'll have to wait and see if Kraven is actually brought to life in the live-action, either in the Sony-Verse of the MCU proper. Black Panther's Ryan Coogler originally wanted to include the villain in his Marvel debut, while Spider-Man director Jon Watts has also expressed his interest in adapting Kraven. But if the characters gets a solo flick as Sony, neither of those plans will come to fruition.
Spider-Man 3 is currently filming and is expected to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.