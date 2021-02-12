To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3: 7 Things To Remember Before Watching To All The Boys: Always And Forever

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before premiered on Netflix in 2018 and quickly became a hit with rom-com fans and fans of teen comedies. The sweet story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky's (Noah Centineo) romance awoke the YA fan in all of us. Netflix, knowing a hit when it sees one, began working on the next two films in the series, To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You premiered in 2020, and To All The Boys: Always and Forever premieres February 12, 2021. Always and Forever is slated to be the final To All The Boys movie for Netflix. Viewers will get to watch how it all ends for Lara Jean and Peter. Before Always and Forever premieres, let’s look at some key things to remember from the first two films.

Warning To All The Boys spoilers about the first two movies ahead, and some minor book spoilers.