After Watching Judas And The Black Messiah: 7 Movies, Shows, And Documentaries To Stream

By now, you have either watched Judas and the Black Messiah or are at least planning on watching Shaka King’s gripping biographical drama starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, which documents the final days of Black Panther Party icon Fred Hampton. If the movie has you wanting to know more about the events that led to Hampton’s 1969 murder, or at least the Black Panther Party and other associated groups, then you’re in luck because there are numerous movies, shows, and documentaries providing more details on one of the most intense chapters in American history.

From feature films that either feature different portrayals of Fred Hampton or equally significant cultural icons to documentaries that show the fallout of the death of the 21-year-old activist, there is a lot to take in. Here are seven movies, documentaries, and shows to stream after completing Judas and the Black Messiah.