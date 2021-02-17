Meet The Robinsons And 7 Other Disney Movies You May Have Forgotten About From The Past 20 Years

Disney is a mega studio when it comes to amazing movies. There’s no denying that. They have created some of the most beautiful worlds, staged some amazing musical numbers, have stunning animation, and wonderful acting in the live-action films they produce. But, Disney movies have been around for decades now. While many can look back fondly on most of their films, there are some that have been completely forgotten about.

Some were hidden gems that went under the radar, but should have become popular like Frozen or Moana. While there are decades of films that could be included on this list, this one is only going to cover the last 20 years. Here are some Disney movies you may not remember.