Looks Like Some Guardians Of The Galaxy Have Already Wrapped Thor: Love And Thunder

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally started Phase Four with WandaVision, and there are a number of film projects currently in production. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming down under. The highly anticipated blockbuster will feature a ton of familiar faces, including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. But despite only recently starting to film, it looks like some of the Guardians are already heading home.
Avengers: Endgame concluded with Thor leaving with Guardians aboard The Benatar to places unknown. Fans are eager to see this crossover continue in Thor: Love and Thunder, especially as the God of Thunder and Star-Lord presumably keep bickering. The Guardians cast all flew to Sydney and participated in a mandatory 2-week quarantine before filming, although actors like Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Pom Klementieff have both departed to their next destination.
These updates come from the Instagram Stories of Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, both of whom regularly share glimpses into their life on the social media outlet. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have also been using this to track the production of Thor: Love and Thunder, and the pair of actress' departure from Sydney might indicate they don't have giant roles in the upcoming blockbuster. Gillan first posted about her travel, sharing:
And just like that fans are wondering how much of Nebula we'll see in Thor: Love and Thunder. It's possible that the roles of the Guardians vary, but either way fans are thrilled to catch up with the beloved blue girl. Karen Gillan uses social media a ton when in isolation during mandatory quarantines, and recently updated her Instagram story by saying:
Yes, I may be slightly delirious but in the best possible way. I’ve been drinking just cups of tea all of the goddamn day. Then hopefully, I can get on this timezone...in case you were wondering, I am starting a new quarantine all over again. So, I did a 14-day quarantine in Australia, then I worked and now I’ve come here and I’m doing another quarantine. So, get ready for some weird quarantine content coming your way.
Karen Gillan has returned home, which unfortunately means she's going to have to spend another 14 days in isolation before being able to re-joining society. It's unclear if she'll continue to film more Thor content from Pinewood Studios in the U.K.., but fans are already theorizing about the size of Nebula's role in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Of course, Karen Gillan isn't the only Guardian of the Galaxy who has left Sydney. Mantis actress Pom Klementieff also updated her social media, revealing her arrival in another airport after filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Check it out below.
While a ton of projects were delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic, Pom Klementieff has managed to stay busy. In addition to filming her role in Thor: Love and Thunder, she's also working on Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 with Tom Cruise. Those blockbusters have been hard at work for months, while also being the subject of some controversy.
Regardless of the size of Guardians' role in Thor: Love and Thunder, fans will still be thrilled to see the motley crew of heroes back on the big screen. This appearance should help satiate the fandom until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. finally arrives. James Gunn is also planning a holiday special and a series of shorts for Disney+ titled I Am Groot.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.