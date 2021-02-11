New Snyder Cut Footage Is Action-Packed, Includes Black Suit Superman And More Wonder Woman

Leave a Comment
For a long time, the prospect of seeing Zack Snyder’s definitive Justice League vision, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, seemed like a pipe dream. Now, we’re a little over a month away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League from arriving on HBO Max, so naturally that means that marketing will ramp up in these final weeks. Case in point, a new preview for the Snyder Cut has been shared online, and among its action-packed offerings are new looks at black-suited Superman and Wonder Woman.
As he’s done so often over the years, most recently with showing off Jared Leto’s drastically different-looking Joker, Zack Snyder turned to social media to share this latest look at his version of Justice League. Give it a watch below:
It was hardly shocking when Superman was resurrected in Justice League, not only because Henry Cavill’s participation in the movie was revealed to the public early on, but the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice straight up foreshadowed that the Man of Steel would walk among the living again. However, rather than re-don his traditional red and blue suit, Zack Snyder’s Justice League sees Kal-El/Clark Kent putting on a black suit (just like his comic book counterpart did upon returning to life) before heading to help his fellow Justice Leaguers. It’s unclear who Supes is shooting his heat vision at in this preview, although my money’s on Steppenwolf since we saw those two coming to blows in an earlier trailer.
As for Wonder Woman, she’s cutting through Parademons in this Snyder Cut sneak peek, giving us another taste of her warrior prowess. We recently reunited with Diana of Themyscira in the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League provides another opportunity for Snyder to leave his stamp on the character after bringing her into the DCEU fold in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In addition to Superman and Wonder Woman being spotlighted, as well as seeing Steppenwolf bring down his giant axe, we also see Batman driving in the Batmobile. So the heroic focus of this preview is on DC’s Trinity, meaning maybe our next quick look at the Snyder Cut will focus on Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg.
