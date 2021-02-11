New Snyder Cut Footage Is Action-Packed, Includes Black Suit Superman And More Wonder Woman

As for Wonder Woman, she’s cutting through Parademons in this Snyder Cut sneak peek, giving us another taste of her warrior prowess. We recently reunited with Diana of Themyscira in the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League provides another opportunity for Snyder to leave his stamp on the character after bringing her into the DCEU fold in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In addition to Superman and Wonder Woman being spotlighted, as well as seeing Steppenwolf bring down his giant axe, we also see Batman driving in the Batmobile. So the heroic focus of this preview is on DC’s Trinity, meaning maybe our next quick look at the Snyder Cut will focus on Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg.