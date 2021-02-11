Comments

Leave a Comment

features

New Snyder Cut Footage Is Action-Packed, Includes Black Suit Superman And More Wonder Woman

Black-suited Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League

For a long time, the prospect of seeing Zack Snyder’s definitive Justice League vision, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, seemed like a pipe dream. Now, we’re a little over a month away from Zack Snyder’s Justice League from arriving on HBO Max, so naturally that means that marketing will ramp up in these final weeks. Case in point, a new preview for the Snyder Cut has been shared online, and among its action-packed offerings are new looks at black-suited Superman and Wonder Woman.

As he’s done so often over the years, most recently with showing off Jared Leto’s drastically different-looking Joker, Zack Snyder turned to social media to share this latest look at his version of Justice League. Give it a watch below:

It was hardly shocking when Superman was resurrected in Justice League, not only because Henry Cavill’s participation in the movie was revealed to the public early on, but the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice straight up foreshadowed that the Man of Steel would walk among the living again. However, rather than re-don his traditional red and blue suit, Zack Snyder’s Justice League sees Kal-El/Clark Kent putting on a black suit (just like his comic book counterpart did upon returning to life) before heading to help his fellow Justice Leaguers. It’s unclear who Supes is shooting his heat vision at in this preview, although my money’s on Steppenwolf since we saw those two coming to blows in an earlier trailer.

As for Wonder Woman, she’s cutting through Parademons in this Snyder Cut sneak peek, giving us another taste of her warrior prowess. We recently reunited with Diana of Themyscira in the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, but Zack Snyder’s Justice League provides another opportunity for Snyder to leave his stamp on the character after bringing her into the DCEU fold in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In addition to Superman and Wonder Woman being spotlighted, as well as seeing Steppenwolf bring down his giant axe, we also see Batman driving in the Batmobile. So the heroic focus of this preview is on DC’s Trinity, meaning maybe our next quick look at the Snyder Cut will focus on Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

DC Director Took A Note From Hugh Jackman's Logan To Tie Shazam To Zack Snyder's Films news 16h DC Director Took A Note From Hugh Jackman's Logan To Tie Shazam To Zack Snyder's Films Sarah El-Mahmoud
Robin Wright Is Ready For Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman Spinoff If It Happens news 21h Robin Wright Is Ready For Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman Spinoff If It Happens Sarah El-Mahmoud
How Zack Snyder Planned To Explore Robin’s Death Post-Batman V Superman news 2d How Zack Snyder Planned To Explore Robin’s Death Post-Batman V Superman Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Batman Mar 4, 2022 The Batman Rating TBD
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter 7
Shia LaBeouf Legal Team Has Responded To FKA Twigs Lawsuit And The Actor Has Headed To Rehab TBD Shia LaBeouf Legal Team Has Responded To FKA Twigs Lawsuit And The Actor Has Headed To Rehab Rating TBD
Does Jodie Foster Plan To Watch CBS' Silence Of The Lamb Follow-Up Series Clarice? TBD Does Jodie Foster Plan To Watch CBS' Silence Of The Lamb Follow-Up Series Clarice? Rating TBD
Another Jumanji Star Will Join Kevin Hart In The Borderlands Movie TBD Another Jumanji Star Will Join Kevin Hart In The Borderlands Movie Rating TBD
Jeremy Renner Shares Avengers: Endgame Throwback Featuring Chris Hemsworth And Robert Downey Jr. TBD Jeremy Renner Shares Avengers: Endgame Throwback Featuring Chris Hemsworth And Robert Downey Jr. Rating TBD
Jimmy Fallon Compared Pictures Of Himself And The Rock At 15, And Yeah, There Are A Few Differences TBD Jimmy Fallon Compared Pictures Of Himself And The Rock At 15, And Yeah, There Are A Few Differences Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information