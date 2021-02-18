Nightmare Alley: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Bradley Cooper Movie

Having conquered the world of big screen comedy, biographical dramas, comic book movies, and even starred in a few horror flicks, the next venture for Bradley Cooper is film noir, with none other than Guillermo del Toro as his guide. The celebrated visionary filmmaker cast the Academy Award-nominated A Star is Born actor as the lead of his next big project, Nightmare Alley, in 2019.

The mystery thriller, set in the 1940s, tells the story of a man named Stanton "Stan" Carlisle - Bradley Cooper’s character - who makes a living at a traveling carnival with his manipulative skills in mentalism. His ambition for greater glory eventually leads him to cross paths with Lilith Ritter (Oscar winner Cate Blanchett), a psychiatrist for the upper class with her own penchant for deceit.