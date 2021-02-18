Upcoming Zoe Saldana Movies: What’s Next For The MCU Star

Over the course of her career, Zoe Saldana has appeared in some of the most financially successful and culturally significant film franchises which have brought in record-setting and record-shattering results at the box office. From her turn as Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar, to portraying Gamora in multiple movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Saldana has continued to ride the wave of success and all while bringing iconic characters to life to the delight of many.

But, aside from brief cameos, documentaries, and voice-acting gigs, we haven’t seen much of Zoe Saldana since “bad” Gamora entered the picture in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, leaving some to wonder what she’s been up to for the past two years. Well, I’m happy to say we will be seeing a lot of Saldana in the very near future with returns to two of her most successful franchises as well as other high-profile and exciting projects.