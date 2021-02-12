Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Vanessa Hudgens Just Took A Break From Filming Netflix's Princess Switch 3 To Rock A Bathing Suit In The Snow

Vanessa Hudgens in The Princess Switch

Just following the success of Netflix’s Princess Switch sequel, Vanessa Hudgens has already got back to work on the franchise for the third movie in the series. The High School Musical star is off in Scotland playing the lookalikes in a sure-to-be magical holiday movie for streaming. And the actress is making the most of her time outside Los Angeles to bring a little California to the country’s snowy weather.

The actress took to Instagram to share her beach… err snow bod with a cute pose of herself in swimwear. Check it out:

Vanessa Hudgens chilled out with a low cut bathing suit, some neon green snow boots and a long-padded coat perfect for the snow. Hey, when you’re Vanessa Hudgens, why wait for the summer months to flaunt what you got? The Disney Channel alum shared she was inspired by swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders to create the look. Sanders reacted to the look by saying "Yasssss ma’am!!’ You better show it off!"

For the past few weeks, Vanessa Hudgens has been taking fans along with her to her Scotland getaway, and of course she has a ton of fun fashion looks. Though, she did receive a lot of flak online for posting about all her touristy whereabouts during a pandemic. The country is suffering a lockdown just like her main base in Los Angeles, and lots of fans were not happy to see her roaming its hot spots. On the other hand, some fans did come to her defense to share that she is mandated to be there for work and she seems to be remaining socially distant.

Vanessa Hudgens is an active gal who usually goes for a quite intense regiment of six workouts of a week that range from pilates, ballet, cross-training, SoulCycle and yoga. With the pandemic slowing down group workouts, the actress surely has to find other ways to stay on her workouts, and that may include getting some major outdoor time. Though I don’t imagine she spent very long lounging in that bathing suit in the freezing cold.

Vanessa Hudgens' return to the Princess Switch movies comes after wrapping her work on a musical directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda called Tick, Tick… Boom. She shot the film starring Andrew Garfield in New York under pandemic precautions, and called her time with the Hamilton creator as “adorable.” The actress puts a lot of work into her Princess Switch movies, having to be present in every scene since she plays a lot of characters. She’s described the process as “very confusing” and “time consuming.” No wonder she’s taking some time to enjoy the outdoors when she can.

We’d imagine Princess Switch 3 will be ready in time for Christmas, but an official release has yet to be named. One thing she’s made clear is she will not be playing more than three characters for the third installment!

Up Next

High School Musical Casting Director Says Vanessa Hudgens Had A ‘Meltdown’ When Zac Efron Was Picked As Her Troy
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Jennifer Lawrence And Timothee Chalamet Caught Making Out For New Movie news 21s Jennifer Lawrence And Timothee Chalamet Caught Making Out For New Movie Sarah El-Mahmoud
Netflix’s To All The Boys: Always And Forever Review: A Syrupy-Sweet Finale To Lara Jean And Peter Kavinsky’s Young Love Story reviews 30m Netflix’s To All The Boys: Always And Forever Review: A Syrupy-Sweet Finale To Lara Jean And Peter Kavinsky’s Young Love Story Sarah El-Mahmoud
Upcoming Romantic Movies: 11 Anticipated Love Stories Coming Out In 2021 news 14h Upcoming Romantic Movies: 11 Anticipated Love Stories Coming Out In 2021 Jerrica Tisdale

Trending Movies

The Big Sick Jan 20, 2017 The Big Sick 9
Fear Of Rain Feb 12, 2021 Fear Of Rain Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Clarice Cast: Where You've Seen The Silence Of The Lambs TV Sequel Stars Before TBD Clarice Cast: Where You've Seen The Silence Of The Lambs TV Sequel Stars Before Rating TBD
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Review: A Comedy So Absurd And Hilarious It Will Leave You Breathless With Tears In Your Eyes Feb 12, 2021 Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Review: A Comedy So Absurd And Hilarious It Will Leave You Breathless With Tears In Your Eyes 9
How Riverdale’s Big Time Jump May Deliver A ‘Really Tragic’ Fate For One Major Character TBD How Riverdale’s Big Time Jump May Deliver A ‘Really Tragic’ Fate For One Major Character Rating TBD
Pacific Rim: Uprising Director Reveals His Plans To Crossover With Godzilla And The MonsterVerse TBD Pacific Rim: Uprising Director Reveals His Plans To Crossover With Godzilla And The MonsterVerse Rating TBD
Below Deck Drama Boils Over With Ashling Lorger After Elizabeth Frankini’s Firing TBD Below Deck Drama Boils Over With Ashling Lorger After Elizabeth Frankini’s Firing Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information