Vanessa Hudgens Just Took A Break From Filming Netflix's Princess Switch 3 To Rock A Bathing Suit In The Snow

For the past few weeks, Vanessa Hudgens has been taking fans along with her to her Scotland getaway, and of course she has a ton of fun fashion looks. Though, she did receive a lot of flak online for posting about all her touristy whereabouts during a pandemic. The country is suffering a lockdown just like her main base in Los Angeles, and lots of fans were not happy to see her roaming its hot spots. On the other hand, some fans did come to her defense to share that she is mandated to be there for work and she seems to be remaining socially distant.