Bryce Dallas Howard’s Pick For A Character She’d ‘Want To Be Friends With’ Is Thankfully Not The Velociraptors From Jurassic World

While many celebs have cut back on work give the global circumstances, Bryce Dallas Howard has been a major name in Hollywood who has had a big year. She directed The Mandalorian Season 2 and a Super Bowl ad. She filmed Jurassic World: Dominion. She founded Nine Muses Entertainment, a newsletter that just asked her which of the fictional characters she’s spent time with on set she’d most like to be pals with in real life. Thankfully, her answer was not a pack of velociraptors.
Instead, she looked to the world of streaming for her answers. And if you are familiar at all with The Mandalorian, you probably already have a guess for which co-worker she picked. (Sorry, Pedro Pascal.)
Why Grogu (sweet Baby), of course!
The interview in question is part of Nine Muses newsletter, and also featured Bryce Dallas Howard talking about her new Super Bowl ad, which incorporated the song “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star” into an announcement about a civilian mission into space. Still, as much as we all love The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda character, did she see the baby dinos Colin Trevorrow has been teasing for Jurassic World: Dominion? I mean, did she?
That’s a cute little dinosaur if I’ve ever seen one. Not to be a total cynic here, as I love adorable movie and TV characters as much as the next person, but a lot of times movies will add cuties such as Baby Yoda and tiny dinos in order to sell toys related to movie franchises. Case in point: Baby Yoda’s been so popular that sales for Hasbro jumped 70% last year. Yes, 70%.
It’s a bet that paid off, as Disney didn’t start getting any Baby Yoda toys into the works until the surprise had aired on Disney+, meaning it was months after The Mandalorian Season 1 aired that Bryce Dallas Howard, or anyone really, could get their hands on some cute Baby Yoda merch. On the other hand, Trevorrow’s already spilled the beans on those dinos from Dominion, so there won’t be any spoilers to worry about there.
As far as Grogu goes, the little tyke can be pretty rascally, but probably still has more pros than the artificially engineered dinos in Jurassic World. He certainly has more powers. Choosing little Grogu means Bryce Dallas Howard is not picking some of her other famous character co-workers though. Sorry-not-sorry to Edward Cullen, Elliott from Pete’s Dragon and Taron Egerton’s rendition of Elton John.
Jurassic World: Dominion has finally wrapped filming and gone into post-production, but it won't actually be hitting theaters now until June 10, 2022. A lot could happen in the world of adorable movie and TV characters in the meantime