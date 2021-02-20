Hidden Figures And 11 Other Great Movies To Watch For Black History Month

Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer. Theodore Melfi co-wrote and directed this film loosely based on the true-life story of the African American female mathematicians who worked at NASA during a key time in U.S. space advancement.

Hidden Figures is an empowering film that highlights three women whose contributions had a huge impact on American history. This is a great film to watch during Black History Month because it is a celebration of Black women and all they can achieve when given the opportunity. Hidden Figures also has great performances by the entire cast.