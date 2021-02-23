Borderlands Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About Eli Roth's Movie Adaptation

There ain't no rest for the wicked. It was only a matter of time before Borderlands found its way onto the big screen. Gearbox Software's space-western sci-fi shooter game was ripe for a bonkers movie adaptation, and we'll soon get it from director Eli Roth. With an Emmy-winning screenwriter and an all-star cast — including Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Jamie Lee Curtis — attached for this out-of-this-world ride, Borderlands has the potential to be the rare good video game adaptation, but it's too early to say for sure.

Admittedly, we're still waiting for a few more specifics (at least) about this forthcoming film adaptation, but we've gathered some key bits of information about its nervously-anticipated release. With that said, here's what we know about Eli Roth's Borderlands.